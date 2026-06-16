Westchester County Real Time Crime Center Plays Key Role in Arrest of Suspect Accused of Police Impersonation

Published: 16 June 2026

Coordinated Investigation with FBI and NYPD Leads to Felony Weapon and Criminal Impersonation Charges

A New York City man is facing felony impersonation and gun possession charges following a joint investigation by the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center, FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, FBI-NYPD Violent Threat Initiative, and NYPD Gun Violence Suppression Division.

The suspect, Dylan Gonzalez, 26, had been observed, in mid-May of this year, in the Bronx, near the Westchester County border, identifying himself as a police officer and acting in a suspicious manner. New York City and Federal task force authorities sought assistance from the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center to identify and locate the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators assigned to the Real Time Crime Center were able to identify the suspect vehicle and worked with City and Federal investigators to identify the suspect.

On Friday, June 12, 2026, the suspect vehicle was observed in the Village of Bronxville, and Real Time Crime Center investigators, who were already in the area, engaged with Gonzalez. Investigators observed that Gonzalez, who is not a police officer, was in possession of a firearm while falsely claiming to be an NYPD police officer. Upon his arrest, Gonzalez was found to also be in possession of a facsimile NYPD detective shield, an NYPD-issued radio, high-capacity magazines, ballistic vests, and various other law enforcement-related equipment.

The Westchester County Police Narcotics Unit and the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau assisted with the follow-up investigation.

Gonzalez was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, both felony offenses. He was arraigned in the Village of Bronxville Justice Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of bail.