PDL Says Corporate Investigations On The Rise

Private detective London

Investigations company sees significant increase in corporate investigation enquiries.

Corporate investigations have always been a crucial aspect of what PDL provides, but we have certainly seen a notable increase in demand for these services recently.” — Tim Boyd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London and worldwide private investigations company PDL has acknowledged a significant recent rise in corporate investigation instructions today.Although long-established as a trusted private detective agency for both personal and professional clients, PDL has seen particularly strong growth in corporate investigation enquiries over recent months.The rise has been attributed to businesses seeking greater certainty around internal matters, external threats, employee conduct, commercial relationships, and the intelligence needed to make key decisions with confidence.PDL’s lead detective Tim Boyd said “Corporate investigations have always been a crucial aspect of what PDL provides, but we have certainly seen a notable increase in demand for these services recently.”He continued, “Businesses are operating in a world where risk can emerge quickly, and where reputational, financial, and operational damage can be significant if concerns are left unexplored. As such, corporate clients are increasingly recognising the importance of acting decisively, discreetly, and with the right intelligence at their disposal.”Torley closed, “We are delighted to continue assisting our valued corporate clients with professional, diligent, and discreet investigation services, helping them protect their organisations, their people, and their long-term success.”EndsAbout PDL: PDL is a well-established private investigator in London offering a comprehensive range of services to clients across the UK and worldwide.

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