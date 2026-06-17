MPD Investigating Wisconsin Avenue Homicide and Officer-Involved Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau and Investigative Services Bureau are investigating a homicide that led to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in the Northwest.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at approximately 7:11 a.m., Second District officers responded to the 3500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

Responding officers were advised that the suspect was last seen boarding a WMATA Metro bus. The officers stopped the bus near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Upton Street, Northwest. The officers encountered the suspect on the bus. The suspect brandished a handgun, resulting in the officers discharging their service weapons. The suspect was fatally wounded. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, after all lifesaving efforts failed, the suspect was pronounced dead. The preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic related incident.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Melissa Wallace-Pulliam, of Northwest, DC.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Shawn Dewayne Williams, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered on the scene and is pictured below:

The members involved have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. The release of body-worn camera footage is pursuant to District of Columbia law (D.C. Official Code § 5–116.33 (c)(2)).

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.

CCN: 26082723

###