WorkUgo Launches Upgraded Red Seal Exam Preparation Platform for Skilled Trades Workers in Canada

WorkUgo delivers 600+ trade-expert practice questions, explanations, mock exams, and video tutorials aligned with the Interprovincial Standards Red Seal Program

We built WorkUgo so that tradespeople, whether they trained in Canada or abroad, walk into the exam having already seen the format, the pacing, & the question style. The goal is to pass from day one!” — Andriy Malenkov

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkUgo, a technology platform supporting skilled trades workers across Canadian credentialing, immigration, and employment, has launched WorkUgo 2.0, a fully redesigned exam preparation platform now live at https://workugo.com/red-seal-exam. The release expands the platform's study tools for tradespeople preparing for the Red Seal exam, Canada's national certification standard recognized across all 13 provinces and territories.

The Red Seal endorsement is issued under the Interprovincial Standards Program, jointly coordinated by Employment and Social Development Canada and every province and territory. Passing the exam allows certified tradespeople to work in their trade anywhere in Canada without recertification. The exam covers 54 designated trades and requires a 70% passing score across 100 to 150 multiple-choice questions mapped to the Red Seal Occupational Standards (RSOS) for each trade.

WorkUgo is an independent exam-preparation provider and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or operated by the CCDA or any provincial or territorial apprenticeship authority.

What WorkUgo 2.0 Includes

The updated platform provides more than 600 exam-grade practice questions per trade across its 25-trade library, written by former Red Seal instructors and veteran journeypersons with direct training and exam-development experience. Question banks mirror the section structure of each trade's official exam, so candidates can drill section by section rather than at random.

The Standard package includes practice sets organized by exam section, quick-reference cheat sheets with key formulas and trade reference materials, video tutorials taught by former Red Seal instructors with a video summary, a progress dashboard that surfaces weak areas, and a bookmark system for saving difficult questions. Full-length mock exams are available as a standalone purchase at $19 per test.

The Premium package includes everything in Standard, plus detailed written explanations for every question in the bank, showing candidates why the correct answer is right and why each distractor is wrong, reinforced with technical diagrams. Premium also includes two full-length mock exams at no additional cost and a guided learning path that sequences study week by week based on the candidate's trade and diagnostic results. Mock exams replicate the format, duration, and difficulty mix of the actual Red Seal exam for final-stage preparation.

The 25-trade library spans the mechanical, construction, electrical, and service trades, including heavy-duty equipment technicians, truck and transport mechanics, automotive service technicians, construction and industrial electricians, powerline technicians, plumbers, welders, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics, carpenters, millwrights, auto body and collision technicians, cooks, bakers, hairstylists and many more.

About WorkUgo

WorkUgo is a technology platform that supports skilled workers and employers across the full trades credentialing and hiring journey, including documentation preparation, provincial application guidance, exam preparation, work permits, and PR coordination handled by licensed RCICs or lawyers. The platform serves workers from more than 25 countries and reports a 95%+ file acceptance rate on credentialing applications. WorkUgo has been featured in Forbes, Yahoo Finance, and The Globe and Mail.

WorkUgo does not provide immigration advice, legal advice, or credential assessments. All regulated immigration services are performed by licensed RCICs or lawyers under separate service agreements.

For more information, visit workugo.com.

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