Tracy Kalloger, Recognized By Influential Women, Builds Value Through Strategic Renovations And Investing

HUDSON, NH, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Estate Investor and Owner of New Moon Properties, LLC Expands Residential Portfolio Through Procurement Expertise, Hands-On Renovations, and Long-Term Investment Strategy Across New England MarketsHudson, New Hampshire – Tracy Kalloger is a dynamic real estate investor and Owner of New Moon Properties, LLC, a HomeVestors franchise. Specializing in acquiring, renovating, and reselling or renting residential properties, she partners closely with her husband’s construction company to ensure thoughtful renovations and successful project execution. Tracy combines her expertise in procurement and management with a people-first approach, building trust with realtors, vendors, and partners to identify off-market deals and manage renovation projects efficiently.Tracy began her professional journey in purchasing and procurement, advancing through roles as procurement lead and manager before realizing she wanted a career path offering greater fulfillment and entrepreneurial freedom. Inspired by her husband and motivated to explore new opportunities, she transitioned into real estate investing while still balancing her previous career responsibilities. She dedicated time to training, education, and preparation before launching her business full-time. Her determination and early success—securing her first property within just two weeks—highlight her strategic mindset and strong entrepreneurial drive.Since entering the real estate investment market, Tracy has purchased 14 homes and secured her first rental property in Newburyport, Massachusetts, with a clear plan to expand her portfolio steadily over time. She remains committed to consistent growth, targeting one to two property acquisitions per month along with additional rental investments each year to build long-term financial stability and generational value.Tracy attributes her success to persistence, strong relationship-building skills, her professional background in procurement, and the operational support provided through her husband’s construction expertise. Together, these strengths allow her to evaluate opportunities efficiently, negotiate effectively with vendors, and execute renovations with confidence and precision. She also credits early encouragement from family members and a fellow franchisee, who supported her decision to pursue real estate investing through a franchise model, as a pivotal influence in her career transition.The best career advice Tracy has ever received was to trust the opportunity in front of her and take action, even when the path required stepping outside of her comfort zone. That guidance helped her move forward with confidence into real estate investing and build momentum early in her business.Tracy encourages young women entering real estate investing to dedicate focused time and effort to the field, approach it with a full-time mindset, and remain persistent through challenges. She emphasizes the importance of strong relationships, consistent communication, and a willingness to learn through experience. According to Tracy, success in real estate is built through effort, discipline, and long-term thinking rather than short-term wins.She identifies one of the biggest challenges in today’s real estate investing landscape as the highly competitive and high-priced New England market, which makes sourcing and accurately pricing deals more difficult. However, she also sees significant opportunity in steadily building a diversified rental portfolio and continuing acquisitions over time to create sustainable, long-term growth.The values most important to Tracy in both her personal and professional life are honesty, hard work, persistence, relationship-building, and keeping family as a central priority. She believes success is rooted in trust and consistency, and she approaches every project with a commitment to integrity and thoughtful execution.Through her work in real estate investing, Tracy Kalloger continues to transform residential properties into long-term value while building strong community relationships. Her blend of procurement expertise, construction collaboration, and entrepreneurial vision positions her as a growing force in New England’s real estate investment landscape.Learn More about Tracy Kalloger:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tracy-Kalloger Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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