Planning For Senior Care Is an Act of Love

June 17, 2026 at 8:00am in Community

No family can predict every challenge that comes with aging. But families who plan ahead often experience fewer emergencies, less conflict and greater peace of mind when difficult decisions arise. Most importantly, preparation helps aging parents and their caregivers maintain what matters most: dignity, stability, independence and connection to the people they love.

The conversations may feel uncomfortable at first but avoiding them often makes future decisions far harder.

Aging is inevitable. Crisis doesn’t have to be. Families who begin planning today are giving themselves and their loved ones the gift of time, clarity and compassion tomorrow.

Complete AHFC’s Older Alaskans Housing Needs Survey to share your thoughts on affordable and accessible housing options.

Build a Caregiving Plan Before You Need One

Many adult children suddenly find themselves balancing careers, children, finances and the growing responsibility of helping aging parents navigate a new phase of life. Caregiving responsibilities can quickly overwhelm one family member if roles aren’t clearly defined – proactive communication can help. Families should discuss:

Who will coordinate medical appointments?

Who lives closest and can respond quickly?

Who will help manage finances or paperwork?

How will caregiving responsibilities be shared?

What happens if care needs increase suddenly?

Even families with strong relationships can experience tension when expectations are unclear. A written caregiving plan helps everyone understand responsibilities and prepares the family for changing circumstances over time.

Don’t Overlook Social and Emotional Health

Aging well is about more than medical care. Loneliness, depression and social isolation are major challenges for many seniors, especially after retirement, the loss of a spouse or reduced mobility. Staying socially connected can improve both mental and physical health while helping seniors maintain a sense of purpose and independence. Families can combat these by creating opportunities for:

Dedicated family time

Sharing traditions and stories

Community involvement

Volunteer activities

Faith communities

Senior centers and classes

Exercise and wellness programs

Technology that helps maintain social connection

Meaningful hobbies and routines

Prepare for Caregiver Stress, Too

Caregiving is rarely a short-term responsibility. Family caregivers often put their own health, careers and finances second while caring for loved ones. The emotional toll can be significant. Caregivers might think about how to:

Ask for help early

Share responsibilities when possible

Explore respite care options

Join caregiver support groups

Maintain personal health appointments

Set realistic expectations

Remain connected to their own social circles – they can be an invaluable source of emotional support

Explore Community Resources and Support Programs

Many families don’t realize how many local, nonprofit, healthcare and government resources exist to help seniors and caregivers navigate aging-related challenges. Resources include:

Meal programs

Transportation assistance

Housing support

In-home care services

Caregiver training

Adult day programs

Financial counseling

Senior benefits assistance

Connecting with local senior centers, aging agencies and housing organizations early can help families identify support before they reach a crisis point.

See a list of resources for Older Alaskans.

AHFC offers housing for seniors and people with disabilities. Review senior housing eligibility and apply.

Aging Is Inevitable; Crisis Doesn’t Have To Be

Aging is inevitable but crisis doesn’t have to define the journey.

While no family can anticipate every challenge that comes with aging, thoughtful planning creates a stronger foundation to navigate change with compassion, clarity and confidence. In the end, these conversations are not just about preparing for growing needs or expenses, they are about protecting relationships, honoring loved ones and ensuring families can focus less on crisis management and more on making meaningful memories together.

AHFC Resources

Complete AHFC’s Older Alaskans Housing Needs Survey to share your thoughts on affordable and accessible housing options.

Modifying your home to support aging in place? Explore AHFC renovation loans.

AHFC offers housing for seniors and people with disabilities. Review senior housing eligibility and apply.