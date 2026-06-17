Tara Lehtonen to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tara Lehtonen, founder of Private Barrel Club and Whiskey Vault, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on legacy-building, storytelling, entrepreneurship, and creating meaningful experiences that preserve life’s most important moments.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In her episode, Lehtonen will explore how stories, memories, and shared experiences can become lasting legacies. She breaks down how resilience, adaptability, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship can transform challenges into opportunities to create deeper connections and meaning. Viewers will walk away with practical insights on building something that outlives them and preserving the moments that matter most.Tara’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/tara-lehtonen

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