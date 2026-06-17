Influential Women Highlights: Amanda Pioppi, SHRM-CP: Divisional Leader at Macy’s in Retail Beauty and Human Resources

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR and Training Executive Driving Leadership Development, Team Performance, and Customer Experience Across Multi-Location Retail OperationsGarden City, New York — Amanda Pioppi, SHRM-CP, is a dynamic divisional leader at Macy’s, where she specializes in training development, team building, and human resources within the retail beauty sector. With more than 15 years of experience, she oversees multiple store locations, coaching managers and their teams to deliver elevated customer experiences while consistently driving performance and operational excellence. Her leadership style is rooted in a people-first philosophy centered on identifying strengths, developing talent, and fostering a culture of growth, accountability, and continuous improvement.Amanda began her professional journey in education, earning a Master of Science in Teaching and building a strong foundation in communication, coaching, and development. Her early career experience shaped her ability to teach, mentor, and guide others—skills that continue to define her leadership approach today. She later transitioned into retail, taking on leadership roles at Ulta Beauty before advancing to her current position at Macy’s. Across every stage of her career, Amanda has demonstrated expertise in succession planning, employee engagement, and organizational effectiveness, consistently helping individuals and teams reach their full potential.What Amanda finds most meaningful in her work is the impact she has on the careers of others. She takes great pride in mentoring and promoting team members, watching them grow into confident leaders and achieve their professional goals. For her, success is not measured solely by business outcomes, but by the development of people and the long-term success of those she supports. Her background in education, combined with her leadership experience in retail, continues to shape her approach as a transformational leader in human resources and talent development.Amanda attributes her success to her focus on people. She believes that when leaders invest in developing others first—taking the time to cultivate strengths and build confidence—stronger results naturally follow. This philosophy has become the foundation of her leadership style and has enabled her to create meaningful and sustainable outcomes across her teams.One of the most influential pieces of career advice Amanda has received is to bet on herself before feeling completely ready. This mindset shift encouraged her to pursue opportunities that challenged her and supported her growth, even in moments of uncertainty. Much of her professional advancement has come from stepping outside of her comfort zone, trusting her experience, and learning as she goes. This willingness to embrace growth has allowed her to evolve continuously and take on increasingly complex leadership responsibilities with confidence.Amanda encourages young women entering the retail and beauty industry to never underestimate the value of their voice. She emphasizes the importance of speaking up, sharing ideas, and engaging fully in opportunities even before feeling completely prepared. She also highlights the importance of building strong relationships and learning through experience, reinforcing that confidence develops through action rather than waiting for perfection.In her view, one of the biggest challenges—and opportunities—in the retail industry today is maintaining human connection in an increasingly fast-paced, metrics-driven environment. While performance data and operational goals are important, she believes that long-term success is ultimately driven by meaningful, intentional interactions with both customers and team members.At the same time, Amanda recognizes that the retail and beauty industry is constantly evolving. Change is continuous, and adaptability has become essential for success. Staying current with trends, remaining open to new approaches, and knowing when to pivot are critical skills for today’s leaders.Amanda believes that the most effective leaders are those who can balance strong human connection with adaptability. When both are present, leaders are not simply managing change—they are actively guiding and shaping it.The values that guide Amanda most in both her professional and personal life are integrity, accountability, and growth. She is committed to showing up consistently, following through on commitments, and holding herself and others to high standards. Continuous growth remains central to her mindset, as she actively seeks opportunities to learn, evolve, and improve.Above all, Amanda leads with authenticity. She believes that when individuals show up as their true selves, they build trust, strengthen relationships, and create lasting impact. Through her leadership at Macy’s, Amanda Pioppi continues to influence the next generation of retail leaders by demonstrating that people-first development and authentic leadership are the foundation of sustainable success.Learn More about Amanda Pioppi:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Amanda-Pioppi Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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