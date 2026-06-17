Jen Nikolaus Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jen Nikolaus, founder of Yummy Healthy Easy, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how persistence, adaptability, and a passion for helping others can create meaningful success.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Nikolaus explores the power of taking action on an idea, even without formal training, and breaks down how consistency, continuous learning, and asking for help can accelerate growth. She also shares insights on creating simple, healthy solutions that make everyday life easier for families.Jen’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/jen-nikolaus

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.