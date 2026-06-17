Africa PPP 2026 to Spotlight Bankable Infrastructure, Domestic Capital and Project Delivery

The 16th edition Africa PPP will return to Nairobi with a focus on turning infrastructure ambition into bankable projects, investable pipelines and partnerships

NAIROBI, KENYA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 16th edition of the Africa PPP Infrastructure Finance, Investment & Partnerships Summit (Africa PPP 2026) will return to Nairobi with a focus on turning infrastructure ambition into bankable projects, investable pipelines and practical delivery partnerships.Hosted by the Public Private Partnerships Directorate of the Republic of Kenya, Africa PPP 2026 will be held under the theme “Building Africa’s Prosperity: Transformative Infrastructure, Investment and Partnerships to Accelerate Economic Development.”The summit comes at a defining moment for Africa’s infrastructure agenda. Kenya’s PPP Directorate’s April 2026 status report lists 51 PPP projects, including 10 under implementation and 41 at various stages of the PPP project cycle, underlining the growing role of PPPs in roads, power, housing, water, agriculture and social infrastructure. Kenya has also moved to establish a National Infrastructure Fund, a financing framework designed to reduce reliance on public debt, mobilise private and institutional capital, and support commercially viable infrastructure projects across highways, railways, airports, seaports and electricity infrastructure.At continental level, Africa Finance Corporation’s 2026 State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report argues that Africa’s challenge is increasingly shifting from raising capital to deploying it effectively. The report highlights that non-bank domestic capital pools now exceed US$2 trillion, while pension and insurance assets have crossed US$1 trillion, reinforcing the need for stronger project pipelines, risk-sharing tools and integrated infrastructure systems that connect energy, transport, industry and digital networks.Against this backdrop, Africa PPP 2026 will provide a timely platform for governments, PPP units, infrastructure agencies, development finance institutions, institutional investors, commercial lenders, project developers, advisers and technology providers to examine how Africa can move more projects from concept to preparation, procurement, financial close and implementation.The main conference will open with high-level discussions on infrastructure as an engine for regional integration, industrialisation and productive economic growth. Sessions will explore how national development plans can be translated into credible PPP pipelines, how domestic savings can be channelled into productive infrastructure, and how MDBs, DFIs and regional development banks can help de-risk projects and crowd in private capital.Kenya will provide an important host-country context for these discussions. As an East African logistics, financial, digital and industrial hub, Kenya is closely linked to major regional priorities including logistics corridors, power transmission, affordable housing, water infrastructure, special economic zones and wider EAC and AfCFTA trade flows.The second day of the programme will focus on the infrastructure systems that enable trade, production, urban resilience and inclusive growth. Sessions will cover roads, rail and border infrastructure for intra-African trade; bankable energy, transmission and regional power trade; affordable water, health, housing and waste PPPs; ports, maritime logistics and air connectivity; and infrastructure for agriculture, agro-industrialisation and food security.A full-day pre-conference masterclass entitled “From Vision to Investment: Preparing Bankable Infrastructure Projects for PPP and Private Sector Financing” will take place on 11 November 2026. Designed for PPP units, senior government officials, public sector project owners and infrastructure agencies, the masterclass will provide practical guidance on project preparation, pipeline development, procurement strategy, investor due diligence, contract structuring and implementation. The training will support public sector institutions seeking to improve project readiness and engage more effectively with investors, lenders and development finance partners.In addition to the conference and masterclass, Africa PPP 2026 will feature curated meetings, project-focused discussions, high-level networking sessions, and technical and investment visits linked to the host market. These features are intended to create focused engagement between project owners, capital providers, advisers and delivery partners.Africa PPP 2026 is positioned as a working platform for Africa’s infrastructure community: a place to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, examine project pipelines and identify the public-private collaboration required to move infrastructure from policy priorities to completed assets that deliver the continent’s economic development.For media enquiries, registration and partnership opportunities, please contact: appp @ametrade.org

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