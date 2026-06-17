Dr. Alisha Booher, D.C. to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Alisha Booher, D.C., chiropractor specializing in family, pediatric, and pregnancy care, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where she will share insights on proactive healthcare, family wellness, and the role of chiropractic care in supporting health through every stage of life.America’s Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Booher will explore the importance of addressing the root causes of health concerns rather than simply managing symptoms. She breaks down how collaborative, patient-centered care and early investment in health can support mobility, development, function, and long-term wellness for individuals and families.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how proactive healthcare choices can contribute to healthier outcomes across generations.Dr. Alisha’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/dr-alisha-booher-d-c

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.