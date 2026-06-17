Influential Women Profiles Anjelika Stephens: Assistant Project Manager at Bartlett Cocke General Contractors

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing in Houston Construction Industry Through Adaptability, Continuous Learning, and People-Centered LeadershipAnjelika Stephens is a driven and emerging professional in the construction industry, currently serving as an Assistant Project Manager at Bartlett Cocke General Contractors in Houston, Texas. With over four years of experience in the field, she has steadily advanced from a Construction Project Coordinator to a leadership role, demonstrating a strong commitment to professional growth, operational excellence, and team collaboration.In her current position, Anjelika manages contract issues, oversees project finances, and supports field operations while ensuring effective communication across project teams. Her work plays a critical role in maintaining alignment between field execution and administrative processes, helping deliver projects efficiently and with a high standard of quality. Known for her adaptability and problem-solving mindset, she thrives in fast-paced environments where coordination, clarity, and teamwork are essential to success.Anjelika’s path into construction was unconventional. She began her professional journey in accounting before transitioning into the construction industry through a recruiting opportunity that unexpectedly changed the trajectory of her career. What started as a new direction quickly developed into a strong professional passion. She immersed herself in learning the industry from the ground up, gaining exposure to multiple disciplines and building a well-rounded understanding of project operations.Committed to continuous improvement, Anjelika has pursued certifications in construction management and actively expands her technical knowledge to strengthen her effectiveness in the field. Her willingness to step outside her comfort zone, combined with a proactive approach to learning, has contributed significantly to her rapid career progression.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Anjelika is deeply invested in personal development and community impact. She is currently pursuing her MBA at the Texas McCombs School of Business, with an expected graduation in 2028. She also seeks opportunities that strengthen her leadership and confidence, including her participation as a Texas State Finalist in the National American Miss Pageant. Through this platform, she aims to encourage young women to embrace new challenges, pursue their ambitions with confidence, and recognize their ability to succeed in traditionally male-dominated industries.Anjelika attributes her success to becoming a mother. Before her son was born, she had reached a point in her life where she felt comfortable, but she was not pushing herself further. His arrival changed her perspective entirely. She realized she no longer wanted success solely for herself; she wanted to model determination, resilience, and growth for him. That realization gave her a renewed sense of purpose and urgency, motivating her to pursue new opportunities, continue learning, and consistently challenge herself. She is driven by the belief that no matter where someone starts, it is possible to build something greater, and she is committed to demonstrating that through her own journey.As a proud Mexican-American woman, Anjelika’s journey reflects the power of perseverance, faith, and opportunity. Raised by a teenage mother and father who worked tirelessly to create a better future for their family, she learned early that success is not determined by where someone begins, but by their willingness to keep moving forward. Their sacrifices and determination laid the foundation for her own ambitions and continue to inspire her daily.Today, Anjelika’s vision extends far beyond her current role. While she is proud of the progress she has made in the construction industry, her long-term goal is to become the CEO of a construction company, leading an organization that not only builds structures but also creates opportunities for others. She believes the construction industry has the power to transform communities, provide meaningful careers, and improve lives for generations.Her commitment to “building better lives” reaches far beyond the jobsite. Anjelika regularly volunteers with local school districts, introducing students to careers in construction and encouraging them to pursue opportunities they may not have previously considered. She leads a community Bible study focused on faith, personal growth, and encouragement, and actively seeks opportunities to give back throughout the Houston area. Inspired by Bartlett Cocke General Contractors’ mission of “Building Better Lives,” Anjelika strives to carry that philosophy into every aspect of her life. Whether mentoring students, supporting her community, leading through faith, or advancing within the construction industry, her goal remains the same: to create a lasting impact and help others recognize their own potential for success.The best career advice Anjelika has received is to remain open-minded and never stop learning. She believes growth is rooted in the willingness to absorb knowledge from every experience, challenge, and individual encountered along the way. By staying curious and adaptable, she has positioned herself to evolve continuously—an approach she credits as central to her ongoing success in the construction industry.For young women entering the field, Anjelika emphasizes the importance of strength without losing authenticity. In male-dominated industries, there can be pressure to conform to behaviors that do not feel natural. However, she believes that women bring essential strengths to the workplace through perspective, communication style, and intuition. Rather than diminishing these qualities, she encourages embracing them fully. According to Anjelika, authenticity does not limit success—it enhances it and contributes to stronger, more balanced teams and work environments.She also recognizes that technology is rapidly transforming the construction industry, bringing both opportunities and challenges. While digital tools and systems improve efficiency and project coordination, she notes the risk of reduced hands-on experience and overreliance on technology. As seasoned professionals retire, valuable institutional knowledge is also being lost, making intentional learning more important than ever. To address this, Anjelika prioritizes learning directly from experienced professionals in the field. She believes technology should serve as a tool that supports decision-making, not replace critical thinking or foundational industry knowledge. Striking this balance, she notes, will be essential for the future of construction.Communication remains at the center of Anjelika’s professional philosophy. She believes success in both construction and life is built on strong relationships, clear communication, and mutual understanding. Being able to adapt communication styles and ensure that all stakeholders feel heard is essential to maintaining alignment and achieving project goals. For her, communication is not just about exchanging information—it is about building trust, fostering collaboration, and creating shared success.Guided by a strong sense of purpose, continuous learning, and a commitment to excellence, Anjelika Stephens continues to build a career defined by growth, leadership, and meaningful impact within the construction industry.Learn More about Anjelika Stephens:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Anjelika-Stephens Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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