Creatio Featured in Gartner® Research on the Future of Agentic AI in CRM

Research outlines the shift to unified, multi-domain CRM platforms powered by AI agents

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together - with no limits on users, agents, or scale, today shared insights from the GartnerInnovation Insight: Agentic AI in CRM report, in which Creatio was included as a representative provider offering multidomain agentic AI CRM capabilities.The report examines how organizations are moving beyond traditional, prompt-based AI toward agentic AI systems that can plan, coordinate, and execute tasks across business functions. According to Gartner, 54% of enterprise application leaders have piloted or deployed intelligent applications, of which agentic AI CRMs are part, across their application portfolio according to Gartner’s Enterprise Applications Signature Study for 2026. It also predicts that this trend will increase over the next few years, as customers demanding AI will be the No. 1 driver for organizations to invest in CRM.Gartner notes that multidomain agentic AI CRM is still in early stages, with organizations balancing high potential value against operational, integration, and governance risks. The research highlights the growing need for platforms that can support coordinated, multiagent systems while maintaining oversight, compliance, and data integrity.In the report, Creatio is included as a representative provider offering multidomain agentic AI CRM capabilities.“Agentic AI is fundamentally redefining how organizations engage with customers and operate,” said Burley Kawasaki, SVP of Industries at Creatio. “The shift from AI assistants and copilots to truly autonomous agents marks the transition from systems that support work to systems that actively execute it. The future of CRM lies in unified, AI-native platforms where people and agents work together to drive greater speed, intelligence, and operational efficiency.”Creatio offers a unified platform where AI agents and people collaborate without limits across marketing, sales, service, and operations. With a combination of human-led and fully agentic execution, Creatio enables organizations to build and manage a unified digital workforce - accelerating innovation, reducing operational complexity, and driving business growth. Read the full report to understand how to evaluate, pilot, and scale agentic AI CRM initiatives.About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com DisclaimerGartner, Innovation Insight: Agentic AI in CRM, By Ilona Hansen, Olive Huang, 26 February 2026GARTNER is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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