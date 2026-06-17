Noble Gas Market to Witness Robust Growth Amid Rising Industrial and Medical Applications

Noble Gas Market Growing Demand

The construction segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing more than one-fourth of the global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global noble gas market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand from the healthcare and medical sectors, along with expanding applications across electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industrial segments. In addition, large-scale transportation infrastructure projects in developing economies are expected to further accelerate market expansion over the coming years.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global noble gas market was valued at $8.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $14.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, investment opportunities, competitive landscape, and future outlook.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14259 The market is primarily driven by the growing use of noble gases in healthcare applications such as medical imaging, respiratory therapies, and cryogenic systems. Moreover, increasing adoption across electronics manufacturing, construction activities, aerospace operations, and industrial processes continues to support market growth. However, high production costs and rapid technological advancements present challenges to market expansion. On the other hand, rising demand from emerging economies and ongoing innovations focused on energy-efficient solutions are expected to create significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.Helium Segment Maintains Market Leadership:- Based on product type, the helium segment accounted for nearly half of the global market revenue in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period, owing to its extensive use in healthcare, semiconductor manufacturing, and scientific research. Meanwhile, the radon segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.Construction Emerges as the Leading End-Use Industry:- By end use, the construction segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing more than one-fourth of the global revenue. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, supported by increasing infrastructure development worldwide. Meanwhile, the electronics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.7% through 2030, driven by rising demand for semiconductors and electronic components.Asia-Pacific Leads Regional Growth:- Regionally, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, accounted for the largest share of the global noble gas market in 2020, contributing more than one-third of total revenue. The region is also expected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, fueled by rapid industrialization, expanding electronics manufacturing, and increasing infrastructure investments across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Leading Market Participants:-Key players profiled in the report include:- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.- Air Liquide- Airgas Inc.- BASF SE- Gulf Cryo- American Gas- Linde- Royal Dutch Shell PLC- Praxair Technology- RA Gas Company LimitedThese companies are focusing on capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and product development to strengthen their market presence and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global noble gas industry.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/noble-gas-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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