Attorney General Jackley Announces Pierre Smoke Shop Owner Sentenced to Probation on Drug Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the owner of a Pierre smoke shop has been sentenced to three years probation after he had earlier pleaded to one felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one misdemeanor count of Possession of a Substance for Purpose of Intoxication.

Bristol Nielsen, 29, of Fort Pierre was sentenced Tuesday in Hughes Circuit Court. He was sentenced to five years in prison, which was suspended contingent on completing the three years of probation.

“We will prosecute those who sell illegal drugs supposedly as part of a legitimate business,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Protection of our citizens from illegal and harmful drugs is a top priority.”

Nielsen was owner of Masterpiece Smoke Shop in Pierre. Nielsen was arrested in September 2025 as part of a statewide law enforcement sting of the sale of illegal products within their businesses. He is one of five owners statewide facing various charges after undercover officers conducted controlled buys of products statewide between June 11 and June 13, 2025.

The cases are being prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

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