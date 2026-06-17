Oruha by Yuya Nakazawa Receives Gold A' Design Award in Furniture Design

Oruha

Handcrafted Oruha Chair Recognized for Sculptural Form and Enveloping Comfort in Furniture Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Oruha, a chair created by Japanese furniture maker Yuya Nakazawa , as a Gold A' Design Award winner in the Furniture Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected recognitions in the field of furniture design, evaluating entries through a blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. This distinction places Oruha among a select group of works acknowledged for their contribution to design excellence. The recognition highlights both the conceptual depth and the craftsmanship that define the piece.The A' Furniture Design Award holds relevance for the wider industry because it identifies designs that respond to evolving expectations around comfort, individuality, and shared living environments. Oruha addresses a contemporary need for furniture that offers personal refuge within public and communal spaces. Its balance of sculptural presence and functional comfort reflects current interest in pieces that perform as both objects of design and instruments of daily use. For users, the chair provides extended seating comfort while supporting social interaction. For manufacturers and designers, it demonstrates how handcraft methods can advance emotional and spatial qualities in seating.Oruha proposes the idea of a private sanctuary within a public space, functioning as a sculptural object that shapes its surroundings while transforming into an intimate personal zone when occupied. The form emerged through an iterative process of continuous adjustment between visual intensity and physical comfort, rather than through linear or parametric logic. The armrests, which receive the most direct contact, maintain sharp visual edges while offering a gentle and secure tactile experience. Inspired by the concept of waves and the continuous transition between tension and release, the flowing curves were carved directly into solid wood using traditional Japanese planes and hand tools. This intentional reversal between visual tension and bodily softness defines the core experience of the chair.The Gold A' Design Award recognition may serve as a foundation for Nakazawa's continued exploration of craft as a design methodology. By translating personal experience into physical form, the project signals possibilities for furniture that communicates emotionally through curvature and material presence. The recognition encourages further development of handcrafted, human-centered objects that prioritize durability and long-term use. It also offers motivation for ongoing experimentation at the intersection of analog making and editorial thinking.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the following address:About Yuya NakazawaYuya Nakazawa is a furniture maker and video editor whose work bridges analog craft and digital storytelling, approaching both disciplines as ways of shaping human emotion and experience. Through global travel, woodworking practice, and personal life events, his perspective was transformed, deepening his understanding of Japanese craft values within a contemporary, international context. His work contributes to society by creating durable, human-centered objects and narratives that encourage reflection, connection, and long-term use, offering an alternative to disposable, mass-produced culture. This integration of craft, narrative, and lived experience defines the relevance and distinctiveness of his practice. He is based in Japan.About YeditBorn in Tokyo in 1984, the founder of Yedit is a Japanese furniture craftsman and designer working at the intersection of analog making and editorial thinking. Drawing from a background in video editing, he approaches furniture as a medium for shaping human emotion through form, rhythm, and touch. The practice transforms personal experience into physical presence, emphasizing durability, sustainability, and material honesty. Committed to handcrafted production, the work prioritizes human connection and long-term use, enriching everyday life through authentic, tactile design.About the Gold A' Design Award RecognitionThe Gold A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a notable level of innovation and a meaningful impact on their intended audience. Within the Furniture Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality and usability, durability and longevity, environmental sustainability, originality and creativity, craftsmanship excellence, and user experience enhancement. Recognized as a significant achievement by the A' Design Awards , these designs reflect a visionary approach and the considerable skill of their creators. Works honored with this distinction serve as reference points for excellence, encouraging further innovation across art, science, design, and technology. The recognition acknowledges designs that deliver substantial value and advance established standards within their field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands operating within the furniture and interior design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process by a world-class jury panel composed of design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics, who assess each submission against pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Organized annually since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://furnituredesigncompetition.com

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