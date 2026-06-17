Nutraceuticals Market to Reach USD 679.05 Bn by 2031 Amid Rising Functional Nutrition Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

The nutraceuticals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% during 2026–2031, with North America leading the market with a 38.20% share.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the nutraceuticals market size is projected to grow from USD 537.74 billion in 2026 to USD 679.05 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. The market continues to benefit from a fundamental shift in consumer behavior toward preventive healthcare, wellness management, and personalized nutrition. Rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare costs, and growing awareness of the relationship between nutrition and long-term health outcomes are encouraging consumers to incorporate nutraceutical products into their daily routines. The market is also benefiting from advances in nutritional science, product innovation, and expanding availability across retail and digital channels, positioning nutraceuticals as a key component of modern health and wellness strategies.Nutraceuticals Market Key Growth FactorsRising Burden of Chronic Diseases Accelerates Nutraceutical AdoptionThe increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, obesity, and respiratory illnesses is creating sustained demand for nutraceutical products worldwide. Consumers are becoming more proactive in managing health risks through dietary interventions and nutritional supplementation rather than relying solely on conventional treatment approaches. Nutraceutical manufacturers are responding by developing targeted formulations that support metabolic health, cardiovascular wellness, immunity, digestive function, and cognitive performance. Growing clinical validation of bioactive ingredients, probiotics, antioxidants, and functional nutrients is further strengthening consumer confidence and accelerating market penetration across both developed and emerging economies.Aging Population Drives Demand for Preventive and Functional NutritionGlobal demographic shifts are significantly influencing nutraceutical consumption patterns. The growing elderly population is increasing demand for products that support healthy aging, mobility, bone health, joint function, immunity, and cognitive wellness. Older consumers are actively seeking preventive nutrition solutions that help maintain quality of life while reducing dependence on medical interventions. This trend has expanded opportunities across medical nutrition, active nutrition, and specialized dietary supplements. Manufacturers are increasingly introducing age-specific formulations enriched with proteins, vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and other functional ingredients designed to address age-related nutritional requirements and support long-term wellness.Functional Foods and Beverages Reshape Consumer Health PreferencesConsumers are increasingly integrating health-focused nutrition into their everyday diets through functional foods and beverages. Rather than relying solely on traditional supplements, many individuals now prefer convenient products that provide multiple health benefits within familiar food and beverage formats. Functional beverages enriched with vitamins, minerals, probiotics, adaptogens, and botanical ingredients are experiencing particularly strong demand. Similarly, fortified foods, dairy products, cereals, snacks, and protein-rich offerings are gaining widespread acceptance among consumers seeking practical wellness solutions. This evolution is encouraging manufacturers to invest in innovative formulations that combine convenience, taste, and scientifically supported health benefits.Millennials and Gen Z Fuel Personalized Nutrition GrowthYounger consumers are transforming the nutraceutical landscape through their strong focus on fitness, preventive health, sustainability, and personalized wellness. Millennials and Generation Z actively seek products supported by scientific research, transparent ingredient sourcing, and measurable health outcomes. Protein supplements, sports nutrition products, digestive health solutions, and immunity-support formulations are particularly popular among these demographics. Digital health platforms, wearable technologies, and personalized nutrition programs are further enhancing consumer engagement, allowing individuals to tailor nutritional choices based on their specific health goals and lifestyle preferences. As a result, brands are increasingly investing in customized nutrition solutions and direct-to-consumer wellness platforms."As the nutraceuticals market continues to evolve through growing consumer health awareness, expanding functional food offerings, and increasing adoption of personalized nutrition solutions, decision-makers require research built on transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced market assessment. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology designed to provide a dependable view of market developments, competitive activity, and key factors influencing demand," says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.Nutraceuticals Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsJanuary 2026: A sharp spike in the global consumption of lifestyle-related dietary supplements and advanced delivery formulations officially drives a historic expansion in total industry size.April 2026: Global mergers and acquisitions undergo a massive shift, officially restructuring the supplement playbook to prioritize clinical credibility and companion nutrition tailored explicitly for GLP-1 weight-loss drug users.Nutraceuticals Market Segmentation InsightsBy Product Type•Functional Foods•Functional Beverages•Dietary SupplementsBy Function•Weight Management•Sports Nutrition•General Health•Digestive Health•Immunity Support•Healthy Aging•Women's Health•Other FunctionsBy End User•Adults•Children•Elderly PopulationBy Distribution Channel•Drug Stores and Pharmacies•Supermarkets and Hypermarkets•Specialty Stores•Online Retail•Convenience StoresNutraceuticals Market Regional InsightsNorth America represents the largest regional market, holding 38.20% market share in 2025, supported by well-established regulatory frameworks, robust healthcare infrastructure, and high consumer spending on wellness products. The region's market maturity is characterized by comprehensive consumer education and effective healthcare provider integration, creating an environment conducive to product innovation and sustained market expansion.Europe maintains a significant market position, driven by stringent regulatory standards that prioritize product safety and efficacy, strong consumer preference for natural and organic formulations, and aging populations with a heightened emphasis on preventive healthcare. Growing consumer awareness of lifestyle-related health issues continues to bolster demand for science-backed nutraceuticals tailored to specific health needs.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. This growth is fueled by heightened health awareness, supportive government healthcare initiatives, and the region's successful integration of traditional medicine practices with modern nutraceutical approaches. Increasing investments in research and development are further driving product innovation that culturally resonates with local consumers across key markets.The Nutraceuticals Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/global-nutraceuticals-market-industry?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/global-nutraceuticals-market-industry?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/global-nutraceuticals-market-industry?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/global-nutraceuticals-market-industry?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/global-nutraceuticals-market-industry?utm_source=einpr Nutraceuticals Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the nutraceuticals market as fragmented, with both established multinational corporations and emerging specialized brands competing across diverse product categories, distribution channels, and consumer segments. Established pharmaceutical and food companies leverage their distribution networks, regulatory expertise, and research capabilities, while smaller specialized firms compete through innovation, niche positioning, and direct-to-consumer strategies. Competition is influenced by product efficacy, ingredient transparency, distribution reach, regulatory compliance, and technology adoption, including AI-driven formulation development and personalized nutrition platforms.Nutraceuticals Market Key Companies• Nestlé S.A.• PepsiCo, Inc.• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.• General Mills, Inc.• Amway Corp.Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-nutraceuticals-market-industry?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence Pet Nutraceuticals Market Size : The global pet nutraceuticals market is projected to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2031, growing at an 8.0% CAGR from its 2026 valuation of USD 6.25 billion. Growth is heavily driven by the integration of veterinary diagnostics with consumer-grade pet wearables, shifting owner behavior toward proactive, precision-nutrition protocols. While North America commands the largest market share due to high clinic density, Africa is emerging as the fastest-growing region, and cat-focused metabolic formulations are quickly closing the volume gap with the dominant dog segment.Soluble Fiber Market Share: The global soluble fiber market is set to expand from USD 5.54 billion in 2026 to USD 8.93 billion by 2031, reflecting a strong 10.03% CAGR. Tightening front-of-pack labeling rules and an escalating clinical focus on gut microbiome health are driving brand owners to aggressively replace sugar and extend product shelf lives with clear, low-viscosity syrups derived from enzymatic hydrolysis. The commoditized sector is further shifting toward highly profitable subscription models as personalized nutrition platforms begin pairing customized fiber blends with direct-to-consumer microbiome sequencing.Read Full Report: Soluble Fiber Market Growth & Forecast - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/soluble-fiber-market?utm_source=einpr Tocotrienol Market : The global tocotrienol market is expected to hit USD 749.45 million by 2031, advancing at a steady 6.93% CAGR from its 2026 value of USD 536.21 million. Commercialization timelines are shortening globally following critical regulatory updates, including GRAS status in the United States and novel nutrient-source approvals across the European Union. Formulators are adopting self-emulsifying delivery technologies to address structural water-solubility issues, while integrated palm refiners are successfully using processing byproducts such as deodorizer distillate to insulate raw material supplies against steep supercritical extraction costs.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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