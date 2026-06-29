Hotel Elcient Kyoto Hachijoguchi Redesigns Single Rooms and Opens Italian Bistro ORANGE TERRACE KYOTO

Deluxe Single Room Single Room Restaurant entrance Rotisserie oven image View from the inside

Only 2 min from Kyoto Station, this Kyoto hotel reopened single rooms for solo and female travelers and opened a relaxed 1F dining venue.

NISHI-KU, OSAKA, JAPAN, June 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Elcient Kyoto Hachijoguchi, operated by Kanden Amenix Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture), and located a two-minute walk from the Hachijo East Exit of Kyoto Station, has renovated its existing single rooms into a new room category designed for solo travelers and women travelers. Combining a guest room concept that reinterprets Japan’s single-room culture for contemporary travel styles with the newly reopened Italian bistro dining venue ORANGE TERRACE KYOTO, the hotel introduces a new concept, “A Hotel That Illuminates a New Self,” while serving as a new hub in Kyoto’s rapidly evolving southern district.

The area south of Kyoto Station, commonly referred to as the Kyoto South Area, has attracted growing attention from domestic and international creators and travelers as redevelopment projects and business investment continue to expand. New cafés, galleries, and coworking spaces have emerged throughout the district, creating a center for cultural and creative activity. Positioned as a new hub within this area, Hotel Elcient Kyoto Hachijoguchi has redesigned its single-room accommodations to better suit solo travelers and women travelers seeking privacy and comfort.

On June 15, 2026, the hotel also opened ORANGE TERRACE KYOTO, an Italian bistro dining venue located on the first floor. Centered around its signature herb-seasoned rotisserie chicken, the restaurant offers a relaxed dining environment for guests at the end of a day of sightseeing or business.

Single rooms have long been a defining feature of Japanese hotel culture, providing travelers with private space and independence. The new single rooms at Hotel Elcient Kyoto Hachijoguchi build on this tradition while accommodating the needs of today’s solo and women travelers. Though compact, the rooms combine functionality, quality furnishings, and soft lighting to create a comfortable and reassuring environment for individual stays.

For guests traveling in groups, including women’s travel groups, room assignments on the same floor can be arranged where available, allowing travelers to maintain privacy while remaining close to companions.

After checking in through the hotel’s redesigned lobby and storing luggage in self-service lockers, guests can explore the Kyoto South Area and experience the evolving urban landscape often referred to as Next Kyoto. Renovated cafés, independent bakeries, and creative spaces provide opportunities to discover a different side of Kyoto beyond traditional tourist destinations.

In the evening, guests can dine at ORANGE TERRACE KYOTO, where freshly prepared rotisserie chicken is served alongside side dishes featuring vegetables sourced from Kyoto. Half portions are available for individual diners, while whole chickens can be shared among groups. The menu is complemented by wines sourced from wineries in Kyotamba and the restaurant’s original craft beer offerings.

The following morning, guests can enjoy an experiential breakfast buffet organized around eight themed stations. The menu includes freshly baked croissants, tonkatsu, a popular Japanese dish, and traditional Kyoto-style cuisine, providing a variety of options before guests continue their travels.

The renovation was designed to address the growing preference among both solo and group travelers for having a private room while maintaining access to shared travel experiences. Each room incorporates practical workspaces, premium bedding, soft lighting, and carefully selected amenities, reflecting a design philosophy centered on the needs of individual guests.

Based on the concept of making the stay itself part of the Kyoto experience, Hotel Elcient Kyoto Hachijoguchi has adopted “A Hotel That Illuminates a New Self” as its new concept and aims to introduce new styles of travel from its role as a New Hub in the Kyoto South Area.

Hotel Elcient Kyoto Hachijoguchi

Address: 13 Higashikujo Higashisannocho, Minami Ward, Kyoto City

Number of Guest Rooms: 566

-Single Rooms (12–14 m²): 380

-Double Rooms (14 m²): 80

-Twin Rooms (19–36 m²): 103

-Fourth Rooms (24 m²): 3

Facilities: Restaurant, public bath, meeting rooms

Official Website: https://www.elcient.com/kyoto/

Some guest rooms and lobby areas are currently undergoing renovation work.

Grand reopening is scheduled for October 1, 2026.

ORANGE TERRACE KYOTO

Hours of Operation:

-Breakfast: 6:30–10:00

-Café: 11:00–17:30 (Lunch service until 14:30)

-Dinner: 17:30–22:00

Seating Capacity: 115 indoor seats and 30 terrace seats

Official Website: https://orangeterrace-kyoto.com/

For media inquiries, online interviews may be arranged with the public relations team as needed.

Media Contact

Junko Kimura

Public Relations Representative

Kanden Amenix Co., Ltd.

Email: contact@k-amenix.co.jp

Interpretation services can be arranged upon request.

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