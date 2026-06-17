Geoex MCG Named Official Geosciences Partner of Venezuela Energy Week 2026 in Landmark Subsurface Collaboration

CARACAS, VENEZUELA, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venezuela Energy Week 2026 has appointed Geoex MCG as its Official Geosciences Partner, in a move designed to strengthen the technical foundation of discussions around the country’s vast hydrocarbon basins as upstream activity and international engagement continue to evolve.

Geoex MCG holds a unique position in Venezuela’s upstream sector as the sole provider of offshore seismic data and the only company operating under a multi-client agreement with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons. Its newly reprocessed offshore datasets are currently available for licensing, with plans underway for new data acquisition from 2026 onward to further support exploration and development activities.

The partnership brings a leading subsurface geoscience and geophysical solutions provider into the core of the event’s technical program at a time when Venezuela is seeking to reframe its upstream narrative around data quality, geological certainty and investable resource definition.

“This partnership underscores the growing role of subsurface science in shaping investment decisions and operational strategy across Venezuela’s upstream sector,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital & Power. “It brings greater geological and geophysical rigor at a pivotal moment for the industry, helping bridge the gap between resource potential and subsurface certainty.”

Geoex MCG’s participation is expected to enhance technical discussions on Venezuela’s basin evolution, seismic imaging quality, prospectivity assessment and development of offshore fields. With their newly reprocessed data, exploration in the underexplored frontier areas of the offshore can now be evaluated, as well as improved imaging of existing fields, namely Perla, Rio Caribe/Mejillones/Patao/Dragon and Loran/Cocuina.

"Venezuela represents a highly significant subsurface province, where geological potential is well established but increasingly dependent on modern, high-quality data to unlock value," said Robert Sorley, President, Geoex MCG LLC. "Supported by our exclusive multi-client agreement with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, a growing portfolio of datasets reprocessed in partnership with DUG Technology, and plans for new acquisition, our focus is to enable international explorers to evaluate offshore opportunities with confidence. We are pleased to support Venezuela Energy Week 2026 by strengthening the technical dialogue and bringing greater subsurface clarity to investment and development discussions.”

Geoex MCG specializes in the design and delivery of geoscientific surveys, subsurface data acquisition, seismic reprocessing and project management services, supporting exploration and development activities across oil and gas, CCUS, natural hydrogen and other energy sectors. Through its asset-light business model, the company works with selected contractors to deliver tailored subsurface solutions aligned with clients’ technical and commercial objectives.

As Venezuela seeks to attract renewed international investment, Venezuela Energy Week is positioning itself as a leading technical and commercial platform where geology, data and capital converge, supporting dialogue on investment frameworks, upstream development and the long-term future of one of the world’s largest hydrocarbon resource bases.

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