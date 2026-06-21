PropertyHub Publishes a Condo Buying Guide for Foreign Buyers in Cambodia

what foreigners can and can't own in cambodia How to buy a condo in Cambodia - PropertyHub Guide

PropertyHub has published a guide for foreign condo buyers in Cambodia, covering ownership rules, costs, off-plan risk, rental yields, and common pitfalls

The guide brings the ownership rules, costs, and risks of buying a Cambodian condo into one place, in English, so a foreign buyer can review the full picture before committing.” — Sirivudh, Co-founder, PropertyHub

PHNOM PENH, PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyHub , a rising Cambodia-focused property marketplace, has published a guide to buying a condominium in Cambodia as a foreign national. The guide covers the ownership rules for foreigners, current market conditions, the costs involved in a purchase, the buying process, off-plan risk, rental yields, and common pitfalls. It is available at no charge and includes a downloadable due-diligence checklist.The guide outlines what foreigners can and cannot own. Under Cambodia's 2010 Law on Co-Ownership of Buildings, a foreign national can hold strata title to a private unit in a co-owned building from the first floor up, in their own name, without a local nominee, a company, or a marriage. Foreigners cannot own land, ground-floor units, or units within 30 kilometres of a land border, and no more than 70 percent of the units in any single building may be foreign-owned. The guide notes that not every building marketed as a condominium is registered to issue strata title, and advises buyers to confirm a unit's strata status before paying a deposit.The guide outlines why foreign buyers enter the market. It notes that Cambodia's rules are more permissive than those of several neighbouring countries, that central Phnom Penh condos are priced at roughly 1,500 to 2,500 US dollars per square metre, that property is transacted in US dollars, and that an established expatriate population supports rental demand. These are presented as factors for buyers to weigh rather than assurances of return.On current conditions, the guide reports that Phnom Penh's mid-market condo segment carries a supply overhang following the 2019 online-gambling ban and the pandemic, and that some units purchased in 2018 and 2019 now resell below their original price, while premium central locations such as BKK1 and Toul Kork have held up better. It states that condos may suit owner-occupiers and investors with a long horizon, and that the market is not oriented to short-term resale.On cost, the guide details the expenses involved beyond the unit price, including 4 percent stamp duty at title transfer, title registration and processing fees, monthly maintenance charged per square metre, and one-off costs for furnishing, parking, and utilities. Its general estimate is to add roughly 7 to 10 percent to the unit price for total transaction costs. It also notes that mortgages for foreign buyers are limited, available from a small number of banks at higher rates and larger deposits, so many foreign buyers pay cash or finance offshore.The guide profiles the districts where foreign buyers concentrate, including BKK1, Toul Kork, the riverside, and Chamkarmon, with a price band and tenant profile for each. It sets out a seven-step buying process, from defining a purpose to receiving a strata title certificate, and lists questions to ask at each stage. For off-plan purchases, it outlines the associated risks and recommends that buyers favour developers with at least one completed project, pay on construction milestones, and use a notarised sale agreement with defined refund conditions.On rental income, the guide provides estimated gross yields of roughly 4.5 to 8 percent depending on area and tier, and net yields after fees and vacancy of roughly 3 to 6.5 percent, and notes that many condo buildings restrict short-term letting. It lists warning signs for condo purchases, including a building without strata title certification, an agent unable to state a building's current foreign-ownership percentage, requests to pay into an account other than the developer's corporate account, and an un-notarised sale agreement.For buyers based overseas, the guide notes that a purchase can be completed remotely through a notarised power of attorney, that most foreign owners use a local property manager charging 5 to 10 percent of rent, and that on completion the buyer receives a strata title certificate in their own name from the Ministry of Land Management, the same instrument issued to a Cambodian owner. It also states that owning a condominium does not by itself grant residency, as Cambodia has no residency-by-investment scheme tied to property.The full guide on how foreigners can buy a condo in Cambodia , including the six-page due-diligence checklist, is available on PropertyHub.About PropertyHubPropertyHub is a rising Cambodia-focused real estate marketplace available on web and app. It publishes openly priced listings, English- and Khmer-language area and buyer guides, and project information from Cambodian property developers, and connects buyers to verified contacts. PropertyHub operates as a marketplace and authorized digital marketing channel for developers, not an agent directory.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.