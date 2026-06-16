Middletown Meeting Matters -- Town Council | June 15, 2026

MIDDLETOWN MEETING MATTERS MIDDLETOWN TOWN COUNCIL When: Monday night, June 15, 2026 Where: Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road Absent: Charlie Roberts Of Note: Thanked John Bagwill for his years of service to the town, whether it was assisting with financial matters to improving quality of life and the business environment. Suggested for the recognition by Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee Chair Valarie Gelb, Bagwill received a citation from the town and loud applause from the crowd. Moving to the area in the late 1990s, Bagwill thanked the council and community for its work and dedication to doing what’s best for everyone. “Look at the town we have today,” Bagwill said. “Aren’t we lucky to live here. I love this town.”

Applauded John Ceglarski for his efforts to improve the schools, athletics and the Middletown community as a whole with a citation and loud applause. Last week, Ceglarski was master of ceremonies for his final Middletown High School senior sports banquet, something council President Paul M. Rodrigues said Ceglarski made a huge difference for the town. “These are the people behind the scenes that make things go,” Rodrigues said. “When you ask somebody to do something, you couldn’t ask for anyone better.” Ceglarski said all the volunteers deserve the applause and credit, particularly those who serve with the Middletown Athletic Boosters. “It’s not me, it’s the boosters who do everything,” Ceglarski said.

Considered a proposal from Councilor Chris Logan and Rodrigues to set aside the fines generated from the School Zone Safety Cameras in front of local schools for safety improvements, paving, bicycle lanes and similar work. “This is not a money grab,” Logan said. “It’s purely for safety.” Rodrigues also suggested the town look into shortening the hours of operation of the safety cameras, potentially to 4 pm, something that could be addressed at a future meeting. No formal action was taken on either matter, but councilors pledged to talk about the item again. “I think it would show a good faith effort that we put it into road safety,” Rodrigues said.

Awarded an electronic security system contract for the new Middle High School to National Security Fire Alarm Systems of East Providence. Money for the work will come from the existing funding reserved for the new school project at 1225 Aquidneck Ave. just north of the existing Gaudet Middle School. The School Committee must approve the contract in order for the project to move forward.

Learned the Middletown Public Library received close to $1.69 million in grants to help pay for the new building at 110 Enterprise Center. This includes $1.13 million from the van Beuren Charitable Foundation, $500,000 from the Champlin Foundation, $50,000 from BankNewport and the remainder from other sources. “This is great,” Logan said. “Keep them (the donations) coming.” Next Regular Meeting: Monday, July 6 at 6:30 pm in Town Hall Document Link: https://mdl.town/MMM-TC61526 About Middletown The Town of Middletown is a vibrant municipality located on Aquidneck Island, known for its scenic beauty, historic landmarks, diverse economy and strong sense of community. For more information about all we have to offer, visit MiddletownRI.gov online. Media Contact Matt Sheley Public Affairs Officer 401-842-6543 msheley@middletownri.com

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