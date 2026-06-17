LinkShadow Accelerates African Expansion Through Strategic Distribution Partnership with Redington

JOHANNESBURG , SOUTH AFRICA, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LinkShadow, a leading AI-powered cybersecurity company, today announced a strategic pan-African distribution partnership with Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation catalyst. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in LinkShadow's global growth strategy and will enable enterprises across Africa to strengthen cyber resilience through advanced threat detection, data security, and identity protection capabilities.

As organizations across Africa rapidly embrace cloud computing, artificial intelligence, digital banking, smart infrastructure, and connected services, cyber risk has emerged as one of the most critical business challenges facing enterprises today. The increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, coupled with expanding digital footprints and evolving regulatory requirements, is driving demand for intelligent, scalable, and integrated cybersecurity solutions that can provide visibility across increasingly complex environments.

Through this partnership, Redington will leverage its extensive regional channel ecosystem and market reach to bring LinkShadow's next-generation cybersecurity platform to enterprises, government entities, critical infrastructure providers, and managed security service providers (MSSPs) across the continent. Together, the two organizations will empower customers to proactively identify threats, reduce security blind spots, accelerate incident response, and strengthen overall cyber resilience.

Founded with a vision to transform how organizations detect and respond to cyber threats, LinkShadow initially pioneered AI-driven Network Detection and Response (NDR) capabilities that provided deep visibility into network activity and threat behavior. LinkShadow is positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for NDR, further reinforcing its commitment to innovation and its ability to help organizations address evolving cybersecurity challenges. As enterprise attack surfaces expanded, the company broadened its cybersecurity portfolio to include Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), enabling organizations to discover, classify, monitor, and protect sensitive data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Recognizing the growing prevalence of identity-centric attacks, LinkShadow further introduced Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), helping organizations mitigate identity compromise, privilege abuse, insider threats, and account takeover risks.

Today, these capabilities converge within CyberMeshX (CMX), LinkShadow's next-generation cyber intelligence platform. CMX unifies network, data, and identity security into a single adaptive framework that delivers contextual visibility, AI-powered threat correlation, and actionable intelligence across the entire enterprise environment. By breaking down traditional security silos and integrating seamlessly with existing security investments, CMX enables organizations to build a more connected, resilient, and future-ready cybersecurity architecture.

"Trust has become one of the most valuable currencies of the digital economy," said Jim Mathew, President, Africa & Egypt, Redington. "As organizations across Africa continue to invest in cloud, AI, and connected digital services, cybersecurity must remain at the heart of that journey. Through our partnership with LinkShadow, we are empowering our ecosystem with the intelligence, visibility, and expertise needed to support sustainable digital growth across the continent."

"As cyber threats become more sophisticated, organizations need security platforms that not only detect threats but also provide the intelligence needed to respond quickly and effectively," said Hishamul Hasheel, Vice President, Software Solutions Group, Africa, Redington. "By bringing LinkShadow into our cybersecurity portfolio, we are enabling partners throughout our regional ecosystem to deliver advanced threat detection and security analytics capabilities that help customers improve resilience, strengthen operations, and secure their digital transformation initiatives."

Africa's cybersecurity market continues to experience significant growth, fueled by increasing digital adoption, cloud-first initiatives, expanding critical infrastructure projects, and heightened awareness of cyber risk at the boardroom level. As organizations modernize operations and embrace emerging technologies, the demand for unified, intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions continues to accelerate.

“Redington’s appointment as LinkShadow’s Distributor for Africa is a significant step in expanding our channel-led growth across the region. With Redington’s strong partner ecosystem, market reach and value-added distribution capabilities, we will enable more partners to deliver LinkShadow’s AI CyberMesh Platform for Digital Trust to enterprises and governments, helping them strengthen cyber resilience and address evolving threats across Africa,” said Sajin Yousuff Kutty, Chief Partner Officer at LinkShadow.

As threat actors increasingly leverage automation, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated attack techniques to evade traditional defenses, organizations require cybersecurity platforms capable of correlating signals across network, data, and identity layers in real time. LinkShadow's AI-driven architecture empowers security teams with deeper context, accelerated threat investigations, and improved operational efficiency, enabling them to respond faster and more effectively to emerging threats.

The partnership underscores LinkShadow's continued investment in high-growth international markets and reinforces both organizations' commitment to advancing cybersecurity innovation, digital trust, and cyber resilience across Africa's rapidly evolving digital economy.



About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a US-registered cybersecurity technology company redefining how enterprises approach threat detection and response. Its AI-driven CyberMeshX (CMX) platform provides a unified architecture that brings together core solutions including Network Detection and Response (NDR), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), each addressing critical layers of modern cyber risk. By correlating signals across network, data and identity domains, LinkShadow enables organizations to reduce detection gaps, accelerate response times and maximize the value of existing security investments.

For more information, visit LinkShadow.com

About Redington

Redington Limited (NSE: REDINGTON; BSE: 532805), a leading technology solutions provider, empowers businesses in their digital transformation journeys. Guided by its brand narrative “Unlock Next”, Redington goes beyond distribution to remove barriers, accelerate digital adoption, and unlock access, growth, trust, efficiency, and impact — helping businesses, communities, and societies embrace what’s next in technology.

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