Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Close the Diamond Hill Road Bridge in Woonsocket for Rehabilitation

Starting on Friday night, June 26, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close the Diamond Hill Road Bridge in Woonsocket for rehabilitation work. The bridge carries traffic over the Peters River, located close to the Massachusetts state line. It will be closed for approximately two months.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured using Social Street, Cumberland Street, Cass Avenue, Hebert Avenue, Winthrop Street, and St. Leon Avenue. Trucks will need to follow a slightly different detour, following Cass Avenue to Mendon Road to return to Diamond Hill Road. Pedestrian travel over the bridge will not be permitted during the closure, but a local detour will be signed for pedestrians.

A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps. The maximum travel time for the detour would be approximately 10 minutes.

Woonsocket residents may find other routes more convenient based on their origin and destination. Diamond Hill Road is a busy connector road across the northern part of the city, linking Social Street and Mendon Road. The bridge was built in 1926 and carries approximately 11,500 vehicles per day.

The replacement of the Diamond Hill Road Bridge is part of a $22.7 million project to address five bridges in Woonsocket. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2028.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.