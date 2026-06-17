Birdcage Chair by Masuo Fujimura Wins Gold A' Design Award in Furniture Design

Birdcage

Steel Chair Inspired by Suruga Bamboo Filigree Receives Recognition in Furniture Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Birdcage, a chair designed by Masuo Fujimura, as a Gold winner in the Furniture Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly regarded design accolades, recognizing exceptional work across creative disciplines through a rigorous, blind peer-review process. Within the furniture industry, the A' Furniture Design Award holds a respected position, evaluating entries against established criteria and inviting participation from designers, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. This recognition acknowledges Birdcage as an outstanding example of good design that translates traditional craft heritage into a contemporary form. The selection underscores the value of work that bridges cultural tradition and modern manufacturing.The recognition of Birdcage carries meaning beyond its designer, reflecting trends that matter to the broader furniture industry and to those who value thoughtful, sustainable design. Birdcage responds to growing interest in environmentally responsible materials, employing steel with a recycling rate of nearly 100 percent. The design also demonstrates how regional manufacturing partnerships can revitalize local industry, in this case within Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. For users, the chair offers a slender yet robust structure that gently envelops the body, combining comfort with a distinctive aesthetic presence. These qualities align with industry priorities for material exploration, ergonomic comfort, and cultural relevance.Birdcage draws its inspiration from Suruga bamboo filigree, a traditional craft of Shizuoka Prefecture, capturing its timeless beauty in a modern silhouette. The use of 10mm diameter steel pipe allows a delicate, lace-like form that eliminates the coldness often associated with steel. A mirror-finished seat reflects a different world, lending the chair a memorable and contemplative quality. Skilled artisans realize the design through careful bending of lightweight steel pipes and refined welding, finished with a melamine baked coating. Every process is carried out in Shizuoka, reinforcing the collaboration between the designer and a local metal manufacturer.The Gold A' Design Award recognition may encourage Fujimura Design Studio to continue exploring the intersection of traditional craft and contemporary manufacturing. The achievement highlights the potential of regional collaboration as a model for future projects, offering inspiration for further work that honors cultural heritage while advancing sustainable practices. This acknowledgment also serves as motivation for the studio to pursue ongoing innovation in material use and form. Birdcage stands as an example of how thoughtful design can support both aesthetic ambition and environmental responsibility.Interested parties may learn more about Birdcage and its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award, where additional details and imagery are available for review. The page offers insight into the design process, materials, and inspiration behind the work.About Masuo FujimuraMasuo Fujimura is a designer from Japan and the president of Fujimura Design Studio. Through his practice, Fujimura creates designs that achieve harmony with daily life while delivering innovation to society. His work reflects a commitment to combining traditional craft sensibilities with contemporary approaches to materials and form.About Fujimura Design StudioFujimura Design Office was established in 1999 under the direction of president Masuo Fujimura. The studio creates designs in harmony with daily life while delivering innovation to society, working across residential houses, commercial facilities, specialized stores, restaurants, and products. Its work history includes projects for WEDGWOOD branches across Japan, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Korea, LE CREUSET branches in Japan, the Korean Barbeque Restaurant An-Kissho in Gifu, the Bansho-ji Temple Ossuary Crystal Palace in Nagoya, and the LUZIR Bridal Jewelry Shop in Nagoya. These projects reflect the studio's breadth across retail, hospitality, and product design.About the Gold A' Design Award RecognitionThe Gold A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate notable innovation and a meaningful impact on their intended audience. Recognized as a significant achievement, Gold winning designs are characterized by a visionary approach and the skill of their creators across art, science, design, and technology. Within the Furniture Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, environmental sustainability, originality, craftsmanship excellence, cultural relevance, and user experience enhancement. These designs serve as reference points for quality, encouraging further innovation and informing future work in the field. The recognition reflects measured assessment against established standards rather than subjective preference.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands operating within the furniture and interior design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics, who assess each submission against pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://furnituredesigncompetitions.com

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