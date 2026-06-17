Influential Women Profiles: Tara Falasco, Ed.D.: Principal of Blue Point Elementary School

BLUE POINT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally Certified Principal Mentor and Educational Leader Promotes Social-Emotional Learning, Supports Women in Leadership, and Strengthens School CommunitiesBlue Point, New York — Tara Falasco, Ed.D., has dedicated more than 20 years to education, building a career defined by visionary leadership, a commitment to student success, and a passion for empowering educators. As Principal of Blue Point Elementary School in the Bayport–Blue Point Union Free School District, she has emerged as a respected leader known for fostering collaborative school cultures, championing social-emotional learning, and contributing to important conversations surrounding the evolving landscape of education.Tara’s aspiration to become a principal began during her own elementary school years. Inspired by a school principal who dressed as Old Mother Hubbard to promote reading and engage students in learning, she recognized early the profound impact educational leaders could have on school communities. That experience shaped her understanding of leadership as both influential and deeply personal, setting her on a path she has pursued with dedication ever since.Tara began her professional career as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher, spending 11 years in the classroom developing meaningful relationships with students and creating learning environments that encouraged curiosity, confidence, and academic growth. Her time as a classroom educator reinforced her belief that strong connections between educators and students form the foundation for meaningful learning experiences.After more than a decade of teaching, Tara transitioned into school administration, serving as an assistant principal for over two years before assuming her current role as Principal of Blue Point Elementary School. For the past eight years, she has led the school with a hands-on leadership style centered on visibility, accessibility, and collaboration.As principal, Tara prioritizes spending time in classrooms and throughout the school community, engaging directly with students and staff while supporting instructional initiatives and social-emotional development. Her approach reflects a belief that effective leadership is rooted in presence and relationship-building rather than distance from day-to-day school experiences.Known for her transformational and collaborative leadership style, Tara encourages meaningful dialogue among teachers and staff regarding instructional practices, behavioral supports, and strategies for continuous improvement. She fosters a culture of shared responsibility in which educators work collectively to support student achievement and overall well-being.One of Tara’s primary areas of focus has been addressing the changing needs of students in today’s educational environment. She recognizes that the experiences of children growing up in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic differ significantly from those of previous generations. Schools are increasingly responding to elevated levels of anxiety, emotional dysregulation, and social challenges among students, requiring educators to adapt their approaches to meet these emerging needs.Tara understands that many elementary students experienced critical developmental years during periods of remote instruction, social distancing, and disrupted routines. As a result, schools are now playing an even greater role in helping students develop essential social skills and emotional competencies that may not have formed as naturally during those years.She believes educators must approach these challenges with empathy and responsiveness, meeting students where they are developmentally while providing the guidance and support they need to thrive. At the same time, Tara acknowledges the growing influence of technology in children’s lives, particularly as students gain access to cell phones and social media at increasingly younger ages. Combined with evolving parenting dynamics, these realities have contributed to a more complex educational landscape that demands flexibility, innovation, and intentional leadership.Beyond her responsibilities at Blue Point Elementary School, Tara has established herself as a leader within the broader educational community. She is a Nationally Certified Principal Mentor, supporting fellow administrators as they navigate the opportunities and challenges associated with school leadership. Through mentorship, she helps cultivate the next generation of educational leaders while promoting best practices within the profession.Tara also serves on the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) Editorial Advisory Board, where she contributes her expertise and perspectives on issues affecting schools nationwide. Her commitment to professional learning extends to conference presentations and educational publications aimed at supporting educators across diverse settings.Her research examining student anxiety and the changing needs of K–12 learners has been published in Principal magazine, further demonstrating her dedication to addressing pressing issues facing today’s schools. Through these contributions, she has helped elevate conversations surrounding social-emotional learning, student wellness, and effective educational leadership.In addition to her national involvement, Tara currently serves as President of the Suffolk County Elementary Principals Association. In this capacity, she is leading the development of Long Island’s first elementary leadership conference, creating opportunities for principals and educational leaders to collaborate, exchange ideas, and strengthen their professional practice.Tara’s commitment to leadership development extends into her academic pursuits as well. Currently a doctoral candidate at Bethel University, she is preparing to defend her research focused on women in educational leadership. Her dissertation reflects a deep interest in understanding the factors that support women’s advancement into leadership roles within education.Initially, Tara anticipated that mentorship would emerge as the most significant influence on women pursuing leadership positions. However, her research revealed that sponsorship may play an even more powerful role. While mentors provide guidance and encouragement, sponsors actively advocate for individuals by recognizing their strengths, recommending them for opportunities, and amplifying their accomplishments in professional settings.These findings have strengthened Tara’s commitment to supporting aspiring female leaders and fostering environments where women receive both mentorship and meaningful sponsorship throughout their careers.Throughout her own professional journey, Tara attributes much of her success to the mentors, colleagues, and supporters who encouraged her growth and helped her navigate new opportunities. She is especially grateful for the steadfast support of her mother, whose encouragement helped instill the confidence necessary to pursue ambitious goals and embrace leadership responsibilities.Professional organizations, trusted colleagues, and members of her school community have also played important roles in shaping her development as an educator and administrator. These relationships have reinforced her belief in the importance of surrounding oneself with individuals who provide honest feedback, encouragement, and advocacy.Tara has carried these lessons forward by encouraging others to recognize their own potential and pursue opportunities even when they may not feel entirely prepared. She believes that confidence is an essential component of effective leadership and that growth often occurs outside of one’s comfort zone.Throughout her career, Tara was encouraged to recognize that her experiences and perspectives could benefit not only students but fellow educators as well. That encouragement inspired her to present at conferences, contribute to professional publications, and share practical insights with colleagues. By engaging in broader educational conversations, she has expanded her impact beyond the walls of her own school.At the heart of Tara’s leadership philosophy are the values of trust, balance, and authenticity. She strives to cultivate relationships built on mutual respect and reliability while fostering environments where individuals feel supported and empowered to succeed.Over time, Tara has also come to appreciate the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Earlier in her career, professional aspirations often took precedence over personal well-being. Although those experiences contributed to her growth as a leader, she has since recognized that sustainable success requires intentional attention to both professional fulfillment and personal relationships.Another lesson that has shaped Tara’s perspective is the importance of trusting the journey. Experiences that initially appeared to be setbacks often redirected her toward opportunities that aligned more closely with her strengths, values, and passions. This understanding has reinforced her appreciation for resilience, adaptability, and patience throughout the various stages of her career.Today, Tara remains deeply committed to creating school environments where students feel supported, educators feel empowered, and families feel connected to their school communities. Through her leadership, mentorship, research, and advocacy, she continues to contribute meaningfully to conversations surrounding educational excellence and the future of K–12 leadership.Guided by the belief that strong relationships form the foundation of successful schools, Tara Falasco continues to inspire positive change both within her own community and across the broader educational landscape. Her work reflects an enduring dedication to empowering others, strengthening educational practice, and ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.Learn More about Tara Falasco:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tara-Falasco Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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