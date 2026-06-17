ELIJAH CONNOR SCORES BILLBOARD NO. 1 ON ADULT R&B AIRPLAY AND MEDIABASE NO. 1

What you saw on TV was only one second of a much bigger story.

Known worldwide for his viral “Stare Down” with Sean “Diddy” Combs that captivated millions on FOX’s The Four: Battle for Stardom, Elijah Connor is back #1.

This chapter is bigger than a viral moment. It’s about building a legacy through music, creativity, and authenticity.” — Elijah Connor

ATLANTA MO, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elijah Connor has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart with his single “ More Than A Friend ,” marking a major radio breakthrough for the independent R&B artist. The record also reached No. 1 on Mediabase’s R&B Airplay chart and No. 26 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, reflecting strong nationwide support across major R&B and Urban radio formats.Released independently through his imprint Purple Rain Entertainment, “More Than A Friend” steadily built through national rotation, reaching the top of Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart in just 15 weeks — an outcome typically driven by major-label promotional infrastructure. The record’s performance made Connor the only independent artist in 2026 to reach No. 1 on Billboard without major-label support. Connor first gained widespread attention through his appearance on FOX’s The Four: Battle for Stardom , where a high-profile exchange with Sean “Diddy” Combs became one of the most widely circulated moments in contemporary pop culture. What began as a viral television moment has since translated into sustained audience growth, commercial radio traction, and a steadily expanding national fanbase.As the cousin of music icon Prince, Connor’s creative foundation is rooted in a legacy of musical innovation and artistic independence. He has since forged his own path in the industry, building a fully independent platform through his imprint Purple Rain Entertainment. Today, Connor has built a digital audience exceeding 1.2 million followers across social platforms, reflecting continued growth beyond his initial television exposure. The success of “More Than A Friend” represents a defining inflection point in his trajectory, transitioning Connor from early visibility into confirmed commercial performance on radio. Later this year, Connor will release his debut EP, The Book of Eli, alongside his forthcoming memoir Behind The Stare, both scheduled for release in the fall. The dual projects expand his creative output across music and storytelling, alongside a planned national tour and an upcoming return to FOX television in Season Two of a reality series.With a Billboard No. 1 record, a Mediabase No. 1, and sustained national radio support across major R&B and Urban formats, Connor continues to expand his presence as an independent artist operating at commercial scale — setting him apart from a growing wave of breakout R&B acts translating radio success into broader mainstream momentum. Connor’s career reflects a modern independent model defined by ownership, consistency, and direct audience connection. The viral moment introduced him. The record validated him. HE IS NOT BEING DEVELOPED. HE IS SCALING.

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