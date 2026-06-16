Pool Access Available for Barrington Residents With New Day-Pass Program at Bayside Family YMCA

Barrington residents have access to a new outdoor pool day-pass program at the Bayside Family YMCA starting Saturday, June 27th thanks to a significant investment by the Town of Barrington. This program, available only to Barrington residents, is made possible through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds approved by the Town Council. The agreement was for five (5) years from the effective date, which is March 25, 2025.

The opening of the pool in the summer of 2025 was delayed by unexpected costs related to the repair project, leaving residents without access. The term of the Bayside Outdoor Pool Agreement was extended by another year, bringing it to six (6) years from the effective date.

In return for the funding, which has been used for critical repairs to the outdoor pool, the YMCA has agreed to offer discounted day-pass rates and free access on particularly hot or high-need days.

Family - $15

Individuals - $8

Youth under 18/Seniors over 65 - $5

Registering for a Day Pass

On the first visit to the YMCA, you will be asked to complete a guest waiver. Please bring a valid photo ID as proof of residency. As part of the standard process, all waivers are checked against the sex offender registry.

Once your waiver is completed, residents may purchase day passes and enjoy access to the outdoor pool during designated Family & Lap Swim times.

Residents also receive free pool access on days with a heat advisory and when the town beach is closed by state order. Please note that the YMCA reserves the right to limit access due to maintenance needs, capacity limits, or previously scheduled programming.

Additional Details

Pool hours and pass usage information to come. For more information, residents should check the Bayside Family YMCA website at https://ymcagreaterprovidence.org/branches/bayside-family-ymca or contact the Welcome Center directly.

This program will remain in place for at least five years and reflects a strong partnership between the Town of Barrington and the YMCA, providing a valuable recreational benefit for local families during the summer months.