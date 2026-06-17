Medical Power Supply Market to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2035 at 6.45% CAGR

Medical Power Supply Market Size

Medical Power Supply Market to Climb from USD 1.98 Billion in 2025 to USD 3.7 Billion by 2035- By Rising Chronic Disease Burden, Home Healthcare Expansion

NY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per Market Research Future, the global Medical Power Supply Market size to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2035 from USD 1.98 Billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period 2025–2035. The market base was estimated at USD 1.86 Billion in 2024.The 6.45% CAGR—anchored by structural healthcare infrastructure demand rather than discretionary electronics spending—is driven by three converging forces: rising prevalence of chronic diseases that continues to widen the installed base of continuous-monitoring and life-support devices, sustained growth in home healthcare solutions that has pulled power supply demand from centralized hospital infusion suites into portable and home-based device categories, and stringent regulatory compliance and safety standards that have converted medical power supplies from commodity components into certified, design-critical subsystems.National governments and regulatory bodies are amplifying this momentum. The World Health Organization has reported that chronic diseases account for approximately 70% of all deaths worldwide, underscoring the urgent need for medical devices such as insulin pumps and heart monitors that depend on uninterrupted, certified power. The home healthcare market is expected to reach over USD 300 billion by 2025, while the broader medical device market is projected to reach approximately USD 600 billion in the same year.Compliance with standards such as IEC 60601 is essential for market entry, compelling manufacturers to invest in quality assurance and testing infrastructure. Together, these forces are creating the regulatory scaffolding and device-adoption curve on which the Medical Power Supply Market depends.Request A Free Sample:Key Market Trends & Growth DriversRising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Advanced Equipment DemandThe World Health Organization has reported that chronic diseases account for approximately 70% of all deaths worldwide, underscoring the urgent need for effective medical interventions. Conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders require advanced medical devices that rely on stable power supplies, and each percentage point of chronic disease prevalence translates into measurable installed-base growth for insulin pumps, heart monitors, and respiratory support equipment. The medical device market is projected to reach approximately USD 600 billion by 2025, a growth trajectory that propels demand for medical power supplies essential to MRI machines, ventilators, and surgical instruments, making this driver structurally durable through 2035.Technological advancements in power electronics—including compact and lightweight power supplies, digital power management, and energy harvesting technologies—are enabling medical devices to operate more effectively while consuming less energy. The market for medical power supplies is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 8% through 2025 on the back of these innovations alone, with manufacturers increasingly investing in research and development to create power supplies that meet regulatory standards while offering enhanced performance.Growing Focus on Home Healthcare SolutionsThe growing focus on home healthcare solutions is becoming increasingly popular due to convenience and cost-effectiveness, with the home healthcare market expected to reach over USD 300 billion by 2025. As more patients opt for home-based care, the demand for portable and reliable medical devices is rising, necessitating power supplies that can support devices such as portable oxygen concentrators and telehealth monitoring systems in settings without hospital-grade infrastructure.This shift is compelling power supply manufacturers to adapt their product lines toward smaller, more efficient form factors tailored to home healthcare applications. Embedded power supplies, while smaller in market share compared to external options, are rapidly gaining popularity as their compact design aligns with the increasing demand for smaller, portable medical devices used outside traditional clinical settings.Regulatory Compliance and Safety StandardsRegulatory bodies are establishing stringent guidelines to ensure that medical devices operate safely and effectively, which directly impacts the design and manufacturing of power supplies. Compliance with standards such as IEC 60601 is essential for market entry, compelling manufacturers to invest in quality assurance and testing processes that protect patients while enhancing the credibility of medical devices in the marketplace.IEC 60601-1 holds the largest market share among safety standards, reflecting its established presence as a benchmark for manufacturers, while IEC 60601-1-2 is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing demands for electromagnetic compatibility. This evolving standards landscape is likely to drive innovation and improve overall product quality across the Medical Power Supply Market.Ask for Customization:Market Segment InsightsBY MEDICAL EQUIPMENT TYPEImaging Equipment: Largest segment, projected to reach USD 0.95 Billion by 2035. Driven by the increasing demand for advanced imaging technologies. Innovations in MRI, CT scans, and ultrasound technologies sustain this segment's lead, with imaging equipment continuing to anchor diagnostics and treatment planning across hospital radiology departments.Patient Monitoring Equipment: Fastest-growing equipment segment, projected to reach USD 0.75 Billion by 2035. Benefiting from the growing emphasis on continuous patient monitoring in healthcare facilities. Rising healthcare needs and the shift toward proactive, continuous-monitoring care models sustain demand for compact, reliable power supplies in this segment.Surgical Devices: Projected to reach USD 0.6 Billion by 2035. Emerging strongly as the industry shifts toward minimally invasive procedures that require reliable power supplies for high-tech functionalities ensuring precision and efficacy during surgeries.Therapeutic Equipment and Dental Equipment: Together represent a growing share of segment revenue, supported by expanding outpatient therapeutic protocols and rising dental equipment electrification.BY FORM FACTORExternal: Dominant form factor, projected to reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2035. Reflecting flexibility and ease of integration into medical devices without altering the device's inherent design, making it an attractive default choice for medical power supply manufacturers.Embedded: Fastest-growing form factor segment. Rapidly gaining popularity in the industry due to compact design and increasing demand for smaller medical devices, with development focused on miniaturization without compromising performance.Open Frame and Plug-In: Continue to serve specialized OEM integration needs, particularly where cost-sensitive design-in flexibility is prioritized over fully enclosed form factors.BY APPLICATIONHospital: Largest application segment. Constitutes the largest share due to the extensive need for reliable power supplies across numerous medical devices, relying on robust and stable power to support life-saving equipment and comprehensive healthcare services.Home Healthcare: Fastest-growing application segment, projected to reach USD 0.3 Billion by 2035. Gaining traction as it adapts to the growing trend of providing medical treatments in patient residences, spurred by technological advancements and an increasing preference for at-home treatment.Clinic and Ambulatory Surgical Center: Together require specialized power solutions to ensure patient safety and operational efficiency outside large hospital settings.BY VOLTAGE RATINGMedium Voltage (30V–100V): Largest voltage rating segment, projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2035. Catering to specialized medical applications that balance power delivery needs with established safety margins.Low Voltage (Less than 30V): Preferred for many medical devices due to safety and efficiency, characterized by reduced risk of electrical shock and widespread application in devices like patient monitors and diagnostic equipment.High Voltage (100V and above): Fastest-growing voltage segment. Emerging quickly as essential for advanced imaging systems and therapeutic devices that require higher energy output, though accompanied by stringent safety regulations.BY SAFETY STANDARDSIEC 60601-1: Largest safety standards segment, projected to reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2035. Reflecting its established presence and recognition within the industry as a benchmark ensuring the reliability and performance of medical devices across various applications.IEC 60601-1-2: Fastest-growing safety standards segment. Experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing demands for electromagnetic compatibility standards as newer specifications streamline device interactions and patient safety.ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 and UL 60601-1: Continue to gain relevance as manufacturers target North American market entry alongside international compliance frameworks.Read Detailed Insights:Regional OutlookNorth America — Dominant Market (~40% Share, Global)North America is the largest market for medical power supplies, holding approximately 40% of the global market share, equivalent to roughly USD 0.74 Billion in 2024 and projected to reach approximately USD 1.48 Billion by 2035. The region's growth is driven by increasing healthcare expenditures, technological advancements, and a rising demand for advanced medical devices. Regulatory support from agencies like the FDA further catalyzes innovation and compliance, ensuring high standards in medical power supply systems.The United States dominates this market, with significant contributions from Canada. Key players such as GE Healthcare and Emerson Electric are at the forefront, leveraging advanced technologies to enhance product offerings. The competitive landscape is characterized by continuous innovation and strategic partnerships, ensuring a robust supply chain and meeting the growing healthcare demands across the region.Europe — Second Largest (~30% Share, Global)Europe is the second-largest market for medical power supplies, accounting for around 30% of the global market share, equivalent to roughly USD 0.56 Billion in 2024 and projected to reach approximately USD 1.11 Billion by 2035. The region benefits from stringent regulatory frameworks that ensure high-quality standards in medical devices. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population are significant growth drivers, alongside government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure across member states.Germany and France are the leading countries in this market, with a strong presence of key players like Siemens Healthineers and Schneider Electric. The competitive landscape is marked by innovation and collaboration among manufacturers, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies, fostering advancements in medical power supply technologies that meet the evolving needs of healthcare systems.Asia-Pacific — Fastest-Growing Region (~25% Share, Global)Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in the medical power supply market, holding approximately 25% of the global market share, equivalent to roughly USD 0.47 Billion in 2024 and projected to reach approximately USD 0.93 Billion by 2035. The region's expansion is fueled by increasing healthcare investments, rising disposable incomes, and a growing focus on healthcare quality.China is the largest market in the region, followed closely by Japan and India, supported by government initiatives to improve healthcare access and infrastructure. The competitive landscape features key players such as Murata Manufacturing and Delta Electronics, who are investing in R&D to innovate and meet local demands, with a large patient population and increasing healthcare needs further driving demand for advanced medical power supply solutions.Middle East and Africa — Untapped Potential (~5% Share, Global)The Middle East and Africa region is emerging as a significant player in the medical power supply market, holding about 5% of the global market share, equivalent to roughly USD 0.09 Billion in 2024 and projected to reach approximately USD 0.19 Billion by 2035. Growth is primarily driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness of advanced medical technologies, and government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure.Countries like South Africa and the UAE are leading the market, with a growing presence of international players. The competitive landscape is evolving, with local manufacturers and global companies collaborating to enhance product offerings, addressing the unique healthcare challenges faced in the region and paving the way for sustainable growth in medical power supply solutions.Competitive Landscape and Recent DevelopmentsThe Medical Power Supply Market appears moderately fragmented, with several key players exerting influence over various segments while allowing niche players to emerge. Key players such as GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (DE), and Philips Healthcare (NL) are strategically positioned to leverage innovation and partnerships to enhance their market presence. Companies are increasingly localizing manufacturing and optimizing supply chains to enhance responsiveness and reduce costs, with the focus on localized production and efficient supply chains likely to enhance competitiveness and customer satisfaction.The competitive landscape is stratified between imaging and diagnostic power solution leaders serving global hospital networks, home healthcare and portable device specialists capturing the fastest-growing application segment, and safety-standard-driven compliance specialists consolidating the certified power supply segment.KEY COMPANIES AND RECENT MILESTONESGE Healthcare (August 2025): Announced a partnership with a leading technology firm to develop next-generation power supply systems that utilize artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance. This strategic move is expected to enhance the reliability of medical devices, positioning GE Healthcare as a frontrunner in smarter healthcare power solutions.Siemens Healthineers (September 2025): Launched a new line of modular power supplies designed for use in various medical applications, aiming to provide flexible and scalable solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of healthcare providers and reflecting a growing trend toward customization in medical technology.Philips Healthcare (July 2025): Unveiled its commitment to sustainability by introducing a range of eco-friendly power supply units that reduce energy consumption by up to 30%, positioning Philips as a leader in environmentally responsible healthcare solutions while resonating with providers seeking to reduce operational costs.Schneider Electric (2024–2025): Power protection and transformer portfolio reinforces the electrical infrastructure integration positioning for hospital-grade power systems.Future Outlook: 2025–2035By 2030, modular and IoT-integrated power architectures will become the operating system of medical device design. The convergence of digital power management, real-time monitoring, and AI-driven predictive maintenance will reshape the Medical Power Supply Market through the late 2020s. New opportunities lie in the development of modular power supply systems for diverse medical devices, expansion into emerging markets with tailored power solutions, and integration of IoT technology for real-time power monitoring and management.Sustainability-driven design and regulatory harmonization will reframe cost and compliance structures by the early 2030s. Manufacturers introducing eco-friendly power supply units that reduce energy consumption are aligning with global sustainability goals while positioning themselves as leaders in environmentally responsible healthcare solutions. The shift from price-based competition to a focus on technological advancement and supply chain reliability is already evident, and companies that prioritize innovation and sustainability are likely to differentiate themselves as the market evolves.Home healthcare expansion and embedded miniaturization will reshape demand geography. As the home healthcare market continues toward and beyond USD 300 billion, demand for compact, portable, and battery-integrated power solutions will accelerate, particularly for telehealth monitoring systems and portable oxygen concentrators. Emerging market healthcare investment and tailored power solutions underscore that access expansion and technological sophistication are now aligned forces driving the Medical Power Supply Market to its USD 3.7 Billion 2035 destination.More Related Research Insights:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.