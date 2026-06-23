BLUETTI Announces Prime Day 2026 Deals with Lowest Prices of the Year

Limited-time promotions from June 23–26 feature discounted pricing on home backup systems, RV energy solutions, and portable power stations.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI , a global leader in clean energy storage solutions, has announced its Prime Day 2026 sale in Canada, offering limited-time savings across nearly its entire product lineup from June 23 to June 26, 2026. The four-day event features discounts of up to C$1,600, with select products reaching their lowest prices of the year.The promotion spans a broad range of energy storage products designed for home backup, off-grid living, RV travel, camping, and outdoor recreation. In addition to promotional pricing, customers can apply an exclusive 5% discount code toward eligible purchases through both the BLUETTI Canada Official Store and Amazon Canada As demand for portable and resilient energy solutions continues to grow, energy storage systems are increasingly being adopted by households, RV owners, and outdoor enthusiasts seeking reliable power during travel, emergencies, and off-grid applications.Featured Prime Day Deals High-Power Home Backup and RV Energy SystemsApex 300Designed for home backup and off-grid energy independence, the Apex 300 supports both 120V and 240V output and offers scalable capacity for larger energy demands.Apex 300: $1,799Apex 300 + B300K: $3,199Elite 300The Elite 300 combines high-capacity energy storage with versatile charging options, making it suitable for RV users, outdoor applications, and emergency backup.Elite 300: $1,599Elite 300 + Charger 2: $1,899Elite 400Built for extended runtime and higher output requirements, the Elite 400 provides reliable power for home backup and off-grid scenarios.Elite 400: $1,799RV5 Energy System BundleThe RV5 system integrates inverter, MPPT, DC-DC charging, alternator charging, and circuit protection into a single platform designed specifically for RV and campervan applications.RV5 + B4810 + Epanel + Epad: $4,299Mid-Size Power StationsElite 100 V2 – $534Featuring a compact design and reliable output, the Elite 100 V2 is suited for camping, mobile work, and emergency preparedness.Elite 200 V2 – $999With expanded capacity and higher output, the Elite 200 V2 supports a wider range of household appliances and outdoor equipment.Portable Power for Outdoor AdventuresElite 30 V2 – $265Lightweight and travel-friendly, the Elite 30 V2 is designed for hiking, photography, and everyday portable power needs.New Product Spotlight: FridgePowerThe Prime Day event also includes early-bird pricing for FridgePower, an integrated cooling and energy solution developed for overlanding, camping, and mobile lifestyles.FridgePower: $1,199FridgePower + BlueCell200: $2,298By combining refrigeration with energy storage, FridgePower supports extended outdoor trips and off-grid experiences where access to electricity may be limited.Sale Duration and AvailabilityBLUETTI Prime Day promotions will be available from June 23 through June 26, 2026, while supplies last. Products can be purchased through the BLUETTI Canada Official Store and Amazon Canada.Additional savings are available with the exclusive discount code:Promo Code: BLUETTICAPR5Complete pricing information and product details can be found during the promotional period on BLUETTI's official sales channels.About BLUETTIBLUETTI is a global clean energy technology company specializing in portable power stations, solar generators, home energy storage systems, and off-grid power solutions. With operations in more than 110 countries and regions, BLUETTI is committed to delivering sustainable and reliable energy solutions for homes, outdoor lifestyles, and emergency preparedness.

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