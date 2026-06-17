Industrial PC Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Industrial Personal Computer (PC) Market Top Market Participants, Innovation Trends, and Future Growth

Expected to grow to $8.91 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The industrial personal computer (PC) market is dominated by a mix of global industrial automation technology providers and specialized embedded computing system manufacturers. Companies are focusing on ruggedized hardware architectures, edge computing integration, fanless thermal management systems, AI-enabled processing capabilities, and real-time industrial communication technologies to strengthen market presence and support evolving smart manufacturing requirements. Emphasis on operational reliability in harsh industrial environments, long product lifecycle support, cybersecurity protection, scalable connectivity, and compliance with industrial automation standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving industrial digitalization and factory automation ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Industrial Personal Computer (PC) Market?

•According to our research, Advantech Co Ltd led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The company’s industrial IoT and embedded computing division, which is directly involved in the industrial PC market, provides a broad portfolio of panel PCs, box PCs, embedded automation systems, and edge AI computing platforms that support factory automation, real-time data processing, industrial connectivity, and operational reliability across manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and energy applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Industrial Personal Computer (PC) Market?

Major companies operating in the industrial personal computer (PC) market are Advantech Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Beckhoff Automation Pvt Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Omron Corporation, Kontron AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ADLINK Technology Inc., IEI Integration Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, DFI Inc., Contec Co., Ltd., American Portwell Technology Inc., OnLogic Inc., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., GE Vernova, Crystal Group Inc., VarTech Systems Inc., Avalue Technology Inc., Aditech ICT Pvt Ltd, Protech Systems Co., Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Industrial Personal Computer (PC) Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 23% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and operational entry barriers, driven by increasing demand for rugged computing systems, industrial automation integration, real-time processing capabilities, and the requirement for reliable long lifecycle hardware platforms across critical industrial environments. Leading players such as Advantech Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Beckhoff Automation Pvt Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Omron Corporation, Kontron AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ADLINK Technology Inc., IEI Integration Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified industrial computing portfolios, strong industrial automation partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in edge computing, AI-enabled systems, and rugged embedded technologies. As demand for smart factory infrastructure, industrial IoT connectivity, automation efficiency, and real-time industrial data management increases, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion of industrial digitalization capabilities are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oAdvantech Co., Ltd. (5%)

oSiemens AG (4%)

oBeckhoff Automation Pvt Ltd (3%)

oRockwell Automation, Inc. (2%)

oOmron Corporation (2%)

oKontron AG (2%)

oMitsubishi Electric Corporation (2%)

oADLINK Technology Inc. (1%)

oIEI Integration Corporation (1%)

oPanasonic Corporation (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Industrial Personal Computer (PC) Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the industrial personal computer (PC) market include Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., SK hynix Inc., Kingston Technology Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology Holdings plc, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., Molex LLC, Corning Incorporated, AUO Corporation, Innolux Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., and Yageo Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Industrial Personal Computer (PC) Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the industrial personal computer (PC) market include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., WPG Holdings Limited, Future Electronics Inc., Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, RS Group plc, Mouser Electronics Inc., DigiKey Corporation, TTI Inc., Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Redington Limited, Exclusive Networks S.A., Westcon-Comstor, Premier Farnell Limited, Allied Electronics & Automation, and MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Industrial Personal Computer (PC) Market?

•Major end users in the industrial personal computer (PC) market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Tesla Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Samsung Display Co. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, Boeing, Airbus SE, Siemens Healthineers AG, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Nestlé S.A., Maersk, FedEx Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., ABB Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., and Hitachi Ltd.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•AI-enabled industrial edge computing platforms are transforming the industrial personal computer (PC) market by enhancing real-time data processing, improving factory automation efficiency, and enabling advanced AI-driven industrial operations across smart manufacturing environments.

•Example: In November 2024, Siemens AG launched a new line of NVIDIA-accelerated industrial PCs (IPCs) designed for industrial AI and edge computing applications.

•Its integrated GPU acceleration, real-time industrial processing capabilities, and rugged edge computing architecture enhance operational efficiency, support predictive maintenance and machine vision workloads, and strengthen intelligent automation capabilities across industrial environments.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•AI-Integrated Edge Computing Platforms Enhancing Real-Time Industrial Automation

•Fanless Rugged Industrial Personal Computers (PCs) Improving Reliability In Harsh Environments

•Industrial IoT Connectivity Accelerating Smart Factory Digitalization

•High-Performance GPU Computing Supporting Machine Vision And Robotics

•Cybersecure Embedded Computing Systems Strengthening Industrial Data Protection

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