Anime Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Anime Market Major Players, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Outlook

Expected to grow to $48.47 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The anime market is dominated by a mix of global entertainment conglomerates, animation production studios, streaming platform operators, and merchandising companies. Companies are focusing on original content creation, digital streaming expansion, international licensing agreements, franchise-based merchandising strategies, and integration of advanced animation technologies to strengthen market presence and expand global audience reach. Emphasis on cross-media storytelling, character-driven intellectual property development, localization for international markets, and collaboration with gaming and consumer products industries remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, content monetization strategies, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving global anime entertainment ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Anime Market?

•According to our research, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 14% market share. The company’s entertainment and animation business division, which is directly involved in the anime market, provides a broad portfolio of anime production, licensing, gaming integration, merchandise distribution, and multimedia franchise development that supports global audience engagement, brand expansion, content monetization, and long-term franchise growth across television, film, streaming, and digital entertainment platforms.

Who Are The Major Players In The Anime Market?

Major companies operating in the anime market are Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Netflix Inc., Toei Animation Co Ltd., Crunchyroll LLC, Kodansha Ltd., Sanrio Co Ltd., Production I.G Inc., J.C.Staff Co Ltd., Kyoto Animation, Pierrot Co Ltd., MADHOUSE Inc., Studio Ghibli Inc., Bones Inc., Wit Studio Inc., VIZ Media LLC, Good Smile Company Inc., Tatsunoko Production, A-1 Pictures, Studio Deen Co Ltd., Right Stuf Inc., Progressive Animation, Gainax Co Ltd., Atomic Flare.

How Concentrated Is The Anime Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate creative and distribution entry barriers, driven by high animation production costs, increasing demand for original intellectual properties, expanding global streaming competition, and the requirement for strong content licensing and merchandising capabilities. Leading players such as Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Netflix Inc., Toei Animation Co Ltd., Crunchyroll LLC, Kodansha Ltd., Sanrio Co Ltd., Production I.G Inc., J.C.Staff Co Ltd., Kyoto Animation, and Pierrot Co Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified anime content portfolios, global streaming partnerships, franchise merchandising networks, and continuous investment in animation quality, digital distribution, and cross-media entertainment strategies. As demand for international anime streaming, franchise-based content expansion, mobile gaming collaborations, and character merchandising increases, content innovation, strategic licensing agreements, and expansion into emerging international markets are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oBandai Namco Holdings Inc. (14%)

oNetflix Inc. (2%)

oToei Animation Co Ltd. (2%)

oCrunchyroll LLC (1%)

oKodansha Ltd. (0.1%)

oSanrio Co Ltd. (0.1%)

oProduction I.G Inc. (0.1%)

oJ.C.Staff Co Ltd. (0.04%)

oKyoto Animation (0.02%)

oPierrot Co Ltd. (0.02%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Anime Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the anime market include Wacom Co. Ltd., CELSYS Inc., Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Toon Boom Animation Inc., XP-PEN Technology Co. Ltd., Huion Animation Technology Co. Ltd., Epson Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Corel Corporation, and Logitech International S.A.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Anime Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the anime market include Crunchyroll LLC, VIZ Media LLC, Sentai Holdings LLC, GKIDS Inc., Anime Limited, Toei Animation Co. Ltd., Hulu LLC, HIDIVE LLC, Right Stuf Inc., Madman Entertainment Pty Ltd., Muse Communication Co. Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Shochiku Co. Ltd., Pony Canyon Inc., Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., Discotek Media, and Manga Entertainment Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Anime Market?

•Major end users in the anime market include Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Kodansha Ltd., Sanrio Co. Ltd., Production I.G Inc., J.C.Staff Co. Ltd., Kyoto Animation, Pierrot Co. Ltd., MADHOUSE Inc., Studio Ghibli Inc., Bones Inc., Wit Studio Inc., Good Smile Company Inc., Tatsunoko Production, A-1 Pictures, Studio Deen Co. Ltd., Progressive Animation, Gainax Co. Ltd., Atomic Flare, MAPPA Co. Ltd., and Kadokawa Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Anime production joint ventures are transforming the anime market by enhancing original content development, strengthening global streaming distribution, and enabling faster expansion of franchise-based entertainment ecosystems.

•Example: In March 2025, Crunchyroll LLC and Aniplex Inc. launched HAYATE Inc., a dedicated anime production joint venture focused on creating and distributing premium anime content for global audiences.

•Its integrated production framework, collaborative content development capabilities, and worldwide distribution infrastructure enhance international audience reach, reinforce intellectual property expansion, and support long-term growth across the global anime entertainment ecosystem.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Global Streaming Expansion Strengthening International Anime Audience Reach

•AI-Assisted Animation Workflows Enhancing Production Efficiency And Scalability

•Cross-Media Franchise Development Expanding Gaming And Merchandise Integration

•Original Anime Content Investments Accelerating Platform Differentiation Strategies

•Multilingual Localization Initiatives Supporting Global Content Accessibility

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