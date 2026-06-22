A Changing Healthcare Landscape Is Creating New Business Opportunities in Louisiana

Synchrocare is opening medical device franchise territories for entrepreneurs who see it

We give franchisees everything they need to compete from day one.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

LA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, and Lafayette anchor a provider network that serves millions of patients every year. Most entrepreneurs walk past this market every day without realizing it represents one of the most stable business opportunities in the state.Synchrocare, LLC is placing franchise owners directly inside that market. Franchise owners distribute advanced medical technologies to hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics, working alongside surgeons, procurement directors, and clinical administrators to build relationships that generate consistent, long-term revenue.Louisiana's provider base is not concentrated in one city. It runs from the Gulf Coast to the northern parishes, and it includes academic medical centers, community hospitals, specialty practices, and outpatient facilities serving both urban and rural populations. For a Synchrocare franchise owner, that geographic spread means a territory with genuine depth.Synchrocare has been in this business since 2005. What it brings to franchise owners on day one took decades to build: vetted manufacturer partnerships, a curated product portfolio, back-office support, and a training program that takes people with zero healthcare background and prepares them to compete. The curriculum covers anatomy, device technology, and provider engagement from the ground up."By providing industry-leading products, comprehensive training, and robust operational support, we enable franchisees to focus on building meaningful relationships with providers and helping improve patient outcomes," said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.The global medical device market exceeds $500 billion and is growing toward $850 billion by 2032. Louisiana franchise owners enter that market through a proven system, in a state whose healthcare economy is larger and more active than most people realize.Territories are open across Louisiana now. For more information, visit www.synchrocare.com /franchisingDisclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction.Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC1-877-238-03174914 Cooper Road #42565Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

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