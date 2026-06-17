Dr. James Loging, MD, MBA to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. James Loging, MD, MBA, board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and healthcare innovator, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where he will share insights on advanced orthopaedic care, restoring mobility, and the importance of using success to make a positive impact beyond medicine.America’s Best Doctors TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Loging will explore how innovative treatment approaches can help patients overcome pain, regain mobility, and return to active lifestyles. He breaks down how combining advanced surgical techniques with a commitment to service can improve outcomes and create meaningful change in the lives of others.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how expertise, innovation, and giving back can make a lasting difference.Dr. James’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/dr-james-loging-md-mba

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