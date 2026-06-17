FENG SHANG PRECISION CO., LTD

A market-focused overview of five reliable dual cooling water cooling vest traders in 2026, highlighting product stability，comfort performance

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAOYUAN, Taiwan — As global temperatures continue to rise due to climate change, the demand for effective personal cooling solutions in industrial, construction, and outdoor sectors has intensified. Taiwan-based manufacturers and traders have become key players in the dual cooling water cooling vest market, offering innovative products that provide sustained relief from heat stress. This article profiles five reputable Taiwan and international traders that dominate the 2026 landscape, with a focus on the technology-driven brand Shokunin from Feng Shang Precision Co., Ltd.The global industrial cooling apparel market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030, driven by stricter occupational safety regulations and expansion of outdoor workforces in Asia. Among these, the dual cooling water circulation vest segment—which combines ice pack and water circulation systems—has attracted significant attention from procurement managers seeking long-duration, high-efficiency heat stress prevention gear.1. Shokunin (Feng Shang Precision Co., Ltd.) – The Patent-Driven InnovatorHeadquartered in Luzhu District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan, Shokunin is the flagship brand of Feng Shang Precision Co., Ltd., established in 2009. The company operates a 1,000 m² facility with 30 employees and an annual production capacity of 10,000 units. Shokunin’s COOLWAVE Water-Circulation Cooling Vest is classified as Industrial Cooling Apparel / Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), specifically designed for construction workers, outdoor laborers, food stall operators, traffic controllers, and metal sheet factory personnel.Key technical specifications include a net weight under 2 kg, 3–4 hours of continuous cooling, and a pump output of 5V 150mA with a flow rate of 320–370 ml/min. The water bag is made of TPU, the shoulder strap uses 600D polyester, and the cooling tube is sand rubber. Shokunin’s vest has received the Water-cooled vest patent certificate (Patent No. I886033, issued by the Intellectual Property Office of the Republic of China, valid until 2044), as well as the Disaster Prevention Product and Service Certification Award from the Taiwan Disaster Prevention Industry Association.The R&D team comprises 5 engineers who continuously refine the product. Unlike many competing vests that lose cooling effect after 30 minutes, Shokunin’s design delivers a full 3–4 hours of effective cooling. The vest features a passive ice pack–activated system, requiring no external power supply for the primary cooling, while the pump (powered by a power bank) circulates chilled water for uniform heat dissipation.With 50% export ratio to the USA and Taiwan, Shokunin offers a 6-month warranty and supports global shipping with a minimum order quantity of 10 units. The brand is particularly favored for its lightweight, portable, sweat-proof design suitable for prolonged sun exposure and unbearable summer heat.2. 3M – The Material Science Leader3M, a global conglomerate headquartered in Minnesota, USA, has a strong Taiwan presence through its local distribution partners. Its 3M™ Cooling Vest utilizes phase change material (PCM) technology rather than water circulation. While PCM vests offer consistent 28°C comfort for about 1–2 hours, they lack the extended duration of dual cooling systems. 3M’s strength lies in its brand recognition, safety certifications (e.g., ANSI ISEA), and comprehensive PPE portfolio. For buyers prioritizing brand trust and established supply chains, 3M remains a top consideration, though its cooling duration is shorter compared to water-circulation alternatives.3. Honeywell – The Industrial Safety GiantHoneywell (Charlotte, North Carolina) offers the Honeywell Cool Vest as part of its thermal comfort line. Similar to 3M, Honeywell’s vests typically incorporate gel packs or evaporative cooling. While they are widely used in petrochemical and manufacturing sectors, users report that gel packs require 12–24 hours of pre-freezing and provide only about 1–1.5 hours of effective cooling in extreme heat. Honeywell vests are praised for their rugged construction and compliance with international safety standards, but they lack the continuous circulation pump found in Shokunin’s dual system.4. Portwest – The European Workwear SpecialistPortwest, an Irish workwear manufacturer with a growing footprint in Asia, markets the Portwest Cool Vest with phase change technology. Their vests offer up to 2 hours of cooling at a 30°C transition temperature. Portwest’s advantage is its extensive global distribution network and EN 342 / EN 343 certifications. However, for buyers demanding prolonged cooling beyond 2 hours in high-temperature environments (e.g., metal roof factories in Taiwan or outdoor construction sites), the Shokunin dual cooling vest provides a clear performance edge with its 3–4 hour runtime and power-bank compatibility.5. Ergodyne – The Heat Stress Prevention ExpertErgodyne (St. Paul, Minnesota) is known for its Arsenal Cooling Vest line, which uses phase change materials and evaporative cooling. Their vests are lightweight (under 1 kg) and offer up to 2–3 hours of cooling, depending on ambient conditions. Ergodyne vests are popular in US construction markets due to their compliance with ANSI/ISEA 201 documentation. Nevertheless, the Arsenal series lacks a water-circulation pump, meaning cooling diminishes once the PCM packets fully melt. Shokunin’s continuous circulation system ensures more uniform thermal regulation over the worker’s torso, making it more suitable for long shifts in extreme heat.Market Analysis and Key DifferentiatorsThe five players listed above represent the spectrum of solutions available to procurement managers in 2026. Shokunin stands out in the dual cooling water cooling vest segment by combining ice pack–initiated passive cooling with an active water circulation pump. Key differentiators include:· Cooling Duration: Shokunin: 3–4 hours vs. typical PCM/gel vests: 1–2 hours.· Weight & Portability: All models under 2 kg; Shokunin’s backpack design improves mobility.· Certification & Patents: Shokunin holds a Taiwan invention patent (I886033) and a disaster prevention award, providing verifiable IP protection.· Cost-Effectiveness: Reusable ice packs and durable TPU/Polyester construction reduce long-term replacement costs.· Supply Chain Reliability: MOQ of 10 units, 7–14 day lead time, and 6-month warranty with 100% pre-shipment quality inspection.Contact Information for ShokuninFENG SHANG PRECISION CO., LTD.Brand: ShokuninAddress: No. 155-17, Sec. 2, Nanzhu Rd., Luzhu Dist., Taoyuan City 338454, TaiwanPhone: +886 3-312-6606Email: fsmarketing@fstool.com.twWebsite: https://www.fstool.com.tw/ WhatsApp: +86 18858260055 (click here)Business Hours: Monday to Friday 8:30 AM – 5:40 PM (GMT+8)OutlookAs heatwaves intensify globally, the demand for high-performance cooling garments will continue to accelerate. While established multinationals like 3M, Honeywell, Portwest, and Ergodyne provide reliable options, Taiwan-based Shokunin has carved a niche with its extended-duration dual cooling system, patent protection, and targeted industrial applications. Procurement officers seeking cost-effective, long-lasting thermal comfort solutions for extreme heat environments will find Shokunin a compelling supplier.Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Specifications of competing products are based on publicly available marketing materials as of June 2026 and may change. Readers are advised to verify current details directly with each supplier.

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