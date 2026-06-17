Historic Oliva Cigar Co. Partners With LeverX To Ignite Continuous Growth With SAP S/4HANA Cloud

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeverX , a premier SAP Gold Partner and global system integrator, today announced it is leading Oliva Cigar Co., a world-renowned manufacturer of premium cigars, through a significant digital transformation to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. This strategic move will unify Oliva’s complex, multinational operations onto a single, intelligent cloud ERP platform, providing the foundation for sustained growth and operational excellence.Oliva Cigar Co., a company with a rich heritage dating back to 1886, has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its production and global reach. This success, however, began to outpace its existing IT infrastructure, which consisted of disparate systems and fragmented processes. The company faced challenges in gaining real-time visibility across its operations, which span tobacco cultivation and sourcing in Nicaragua, manufacturing, and global distribution headquartered in Miami, Florida. To support its ambitious future, Oliva needed a scalable, modern, and unified platform.After a thorough evaluation process, Oliva selected LeverX as their implementation partner based on LeverX’s deep expertise in the SAP ecosystem, their collaborative approach, and a shared vision for Oliva’s digital future. LeverX guided Oliva in selecting SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition to create a standardized, streamlined, and intelligent enterprise core.“Oliva’s story is one of heritage meeting ambition, and that requires a unique approach to transformation,” said Christoph Fischer, Vice President of Sales, Americas, LeverX. “They needed a technology partner who understood not just the complexities of a multi-entity, global supply chain, but also the spirit of their brand. Our goal was more than to implement software; it was to forge a long-term partnership and build a digital foundation that respects their legacy while fueling their future. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, we’re providing them with the real-time insights and scalability to grow for generations to come, creating the data-driven groundwork that is essential for leveraging business AI.”The implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud will replace siloed systems, providing a single source of truth for finance, manufacturing, and supply chain management. This establishes the clean, connected, and context-rich data foundation essential for becoming an autonomous enterprise and capitalizing on the full potential of business AI. By leveraging the full power of the SAP suite, including the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and Integration Suite, Oliva is building a clean core that will remain agile and current, allowing the company to easily adopt future innovations like AI and advanced analytics.“Our growth has been phenomenal, but our back-end systems were struggling to keep up. We were operating with processes that limited our ability to make quick, data-driven decisions,” said Eduard Bouten, Chief Operating Officer, Oliva Cigar Co. “From our first meetings, it was clear that the LeverX team was deeply invested in our success. They worked closely with us to understand our unique challenges and map out a clear path forward on SAP S/4HANA Cloud. This move gives us a unified, intelligent platform to manage everything from our tobacco sourcing in Nicaragua to our global distribution, ensuring we can continue delivering the world-class quality our customers expect while scaling our operations efficiently.”This partner-led digital transformation project underscores LeverX's commitment to helping mid-market enterprises harness the power of SAP's flagship solutions to compete and win in a rapidly evolving business landscape.About LeverX LeverX is an SAP Gold Partner and global system integrator specializing in SAP implementation and digital transformation. With deep expertise across the SAP portfolio, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Business Technology Platform, and digital supply chain solutions, LeverX helps organizations increase business value and achieve strategic goals with SAP technologies. LeverX also helps organizations leverage SAP Business AI (including SAP Joule) and intelligent automation to drive innovation, improve decision-making, and accelerate business outcomes.About Oliva Cigar Co.With a history dating back to 1886, Oliva Cigar Co. has established itself as one of the world's most recognized and respected producers of premium handmade cigars. The family’s cigar-making traditions trace back to Melanio Oliva, who first grew tobacco in Pinar del Río, Cuba. Today, under the stewardship of his descendants, Oliva operates state-of-the-art facilities in Estelí, Nicaragua, producing millions of award-winning cigars annually, including the famed Oliva Serie V Melanio, which was named Cigar of the Year in 2014. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company is dedicated to delivering cigars of the highest quality and consistency to aficionados around the globe.

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