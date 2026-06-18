Healthcare Opportunities Abound in Atlanta, But Access Remains a Challenge for Entrepreneurs

Synchrocare franchise owners are able to overcome those challenges, and they are building serious businesses because of it.

We give franchisees everything they need to compete from day one.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- How many entrepreneurs in Georgia can say they work directly with the surgeons and hospital procurement teams, making purchasing decisions for some of the Southeast's largest health systems? Synchrocare franchise owners can.Synchrocare, LLC is placing franchise owners across Georgia to distribute advanced medical technologies directly to hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics. Atlanta anchors one of the most active healthcare markets in the South, but Georgia's provider network extends well beyond the metro area - into Augusta, Savannah, Macon, and the communities in between. Synchrocare franchise owners work that entire territory.The Access Most Sales Professionals Spend Years Trying to BuildSynchrocare has operated in medical device distribution since 2005. The company gives franchise owners something that independent operators spend years trying to create: vetted manufacturer partnerships, a curated product portfolio, full back-office support, and a training program that prepares new owners to walk into any clinical setting with credibility and confidence.No medical degree required. No prior healthcare sales experience needed. Synchrocare franchise owners complete a comprehensive self-paced curriculum covering anatomy, device technology, and provider engagement. By the time they walk into their first provider meeting, they are ready for it."Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs to succeed in the healthcare sector, regardless of their prior background," said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.The global medical device market sits above $500 billion and is tracking toward $850 billion by 2032. Georgia franchise owners build inside a market with structural, durable demand and a provider base that is growing every year.Franchise territories are open across Georgia now. The access is there. The system is proven. The only thing missing is someone willing to use it.For more information, visit www.synchrocare.com /franchisingDisclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction.Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC1-877-238-03174914 Cooper Road #42565Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

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