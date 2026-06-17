Dr. Kelly Renee Schutz to Appear on America’s Authors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kelly Renee Schutz, host and producer of the Paranormal Encounters Podcast Series and founder of Paranormal Universal Press, LLC, is set to appear on America’s Authors TV, where she will share insights on paranormal research, interviewing experiencers, and exploring unexplained phenomena.America’s Authors TV is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it is a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In her episode Schutz will explore the realities of paranormal experiences, why no two encounters are exactly alike, the challenges of investigating unexplained events, and the importance of asking deeper questions when evaluating extraordinary claims.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Authors continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Kelly’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasauthorstv.com/dr-kelly-renee-schutz

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