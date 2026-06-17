Biochar Market to Reach $587.7 Million by 2030, Driven by Rising Agricultural Applications and Animal Feed Demand

Biochar Market Rising Demand

Asia-Pacific dominated the global biochar market in 2020, contributing more than two-thirds of total market revenue.

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The increasing adoption of biochar in animal nutrition and expanding use in sustainable agriculture are fueling significant growth in the global biochar market According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global biochar market was valued at $170.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $587.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report analyzes the market based on production technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, and Others) and application (Soil Amendment, Animal Feed, Industrial, and Others).𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11816 Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities:- Growing awareness of sustainable farming practices and the increasing use of biochar in animal feed are major factors driving market expansion. Biochar improves soil fertility, enhances water retention, and supports carbon sequestration, making it an increasingly valuable solution in modern agriculture.- However, the high capital investment required for biochar production remains a key challenge for market participants. Despite this, expanding applications across environmental management, industrial processes, and renewable energy are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.Pyrolysis Segment Maintained Market Leadership:- Based on production technology, the pyrolysis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global revenue. The segment's dominance is attributed to its widespread use in renewable energy generation and power production.- Additionally, the pyrolysis segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, reflecting increasing investments in sustainable energy technologies.Soil Amendment Remains the Largest Application:- Among applications, the soil amendment segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of total revenue. Rising government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture and improved soil health continue to strengthen demand for biochar in farming.- The segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR of 13.5% through 2030, supported by increasing adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices.Asia-Pacific to Lead Global Growth:- Asia-Pacific dominated the global biochar market in 2020, contributing more than two-thirds of total market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period with the highest CAGR of 13.8%.- The region's strong growth is driven by increasing biochar utilization across agriculture, livestock, and industrial sectors, particularly in emerging economies where sustainable farming and waste management practices are gaining momentum.Leading Market Players:Key companies operating in the global biochar market include:- Biochar Supreme- Farm2Energy Pvt. Ltd.- ArSta Eco Pvt. Ltd.- Frontline BioEnergy LLC- Pacific Biochar Corporation- ProActive Agriculture- Coaltec Energy USA- KARR Group Co. (KGC)- Airex Energy Inc.- Phoenix EnergyThese companies are focusing on production capacity expansion, technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and product innovation to strengthen their competitive position in the global market.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biochar-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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