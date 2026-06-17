Luxury Footwear Market to Register Strong Growth at 4.7% CAGR Through 2030

Luxury Footwear Market

Luxury Footwear Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product, End Use, and Distribution Channel and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury footwear market size was estimated at $25.54 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $39.98 billion by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.The increase in online retail of luxury footwear, rise of social media marketing, and premiumization of products are some of the factors driving the growth of the global luxury footwear market.Increase in online retail of luxury footwear and rise in demand for fancy yet comfortable footwear fuel the growth of the global luxury footwear market. On the other hand, high taxation and import duties on luxury goods and emergence of counterfeit products restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in the trend of social media marketing is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5296 Luxury footwear are the footwear which are quite expensive as compared to normal footwear. It is because this kind of footwear can be customized according to customer’s need and demand. Thus, the luxury shoe is gaining traction in the market.The footwear aid in covering and protecting the foot from ground textures, temperatures, and gravel roads. Footwear are made up of different materials such as leather, plastic, rubber, and fabric. Leather is one of the prominent materials used for the first version of a footwear. Companies such as Nike are using eco-friendly raw materials such as recycled car tires, recycled carpet padding, organic cotton, and vegetable-dyed leathers for manufacturing footwear products.Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries, including wearable products market, on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the global luxury footwear market sights critical opportunity is gaining traction and eventually increase its registration among its target segments. Meanwhile, companies are also re-examining the value of brand heritage and brand history for their customers. Consumer demand has become the core focus of the business, hence the adoption of an onmi-personal approach, irrespective of the choice of channel.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/98ada610d61434e95c2c92f121112f1a The rise in number of working professionals has increased the overall demand for formal footwear and casual footwear. Rise in demand among children for a wide variety of footwear, augments the growth of the global market. In addition, increase in number of working professionals paired along with rise in fashion consciousness and need to look stylish & trendy fueled the overall growth of the luxury footwear market.However, high prices and rise in popularity of footwear brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Puma have led to the advent of counterfeit brands. Counterfeit brands are usually available in developing economies where customers are highly price-sensitive. This factor hampers the sale of the existing original footwear brands in these economiesAccording luxury footwear market analysis, the luxury footwear market is classified on the basis of product, end use, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is segmented into formal footwear and casual footwear. The formal footwear holds the largest market share in 2020, due to increase in working population. By end use, the luxury footwear market is categorized into men, women, and children. The women hold the largest market share in 2020, due to rise in number of working women.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5296 Based on geography, Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% by 2030. The other two provinces discussed in the report include North America and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global luxury footwear industry report include Furla SpA, Longchamp, Mulberry Group, LVMH, Vera Bradley, ZV France SAS, Guccio Gucci S.p.A., Samsonite International S.A./Tumi brand, and Valentino S.p.A. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Similar Reports:Footwear Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/footwear-market Winter Footwear Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/winter-footwear-market-A47408 Industrial Protective Footwear Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-protective-footwear-market

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