Guinea to Host Landmark Energy & Environment Conference as Nation Emerges as West Africa's Clean Energy Powerhouse

The Republic of Guinea will host the Guinea Energy and Environment Conference & Exhibition (SEEG) on 25–26 November 2026 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry.

CONAKRY, GUINEA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Republic of Guinea will host the Guinea Energy and Environment Conference & Exhibition SEEG ) on 25–26 November 2026 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry. Organised by AME Trade and Rarili with the support of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, the event arrives at a defining moment for a country rapidly transforming into one of Africa's most compelling investment destinations for sustainable energy and environmental finance.>6,000 MW - Hydropower Potential$200B - Simandou 2040 Target10% - 2026 GDP Growth (proj.)22 Blocks - Offshore Licensing RoundA Nation at a Historic Inflection PointKnown as the 'Water Tower of Africa', Guinea is the source of the Niger, Senegal and Gambia rivers, with hydropower potential exceeding 6,000 MW — among the highest on the continent. Landmark investments in the 240 MW Kaleta Dam and 450 MW Souapiti Dam have more than tripled national generation capacity, making Guinea a net exporter of clean electricity to Senegal, The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. The country now exports over 1,174 GWh annually within the West African Power Pool, with a further 594 MW of hydropower under construction or in advanced planning on the Konkouré River alone.Alongside this clean energy backbone, Guinea is opening a major frontier hydrocarbon province. A 22-block onshore and offshore licensing round, a USD 3 billion LNG import/export terminal planned for Kamsar, and a 1,900 MW gas-fired power complex position the country as West Africa's next energy growth story. A long-term solar expansion programme of up to 500 MW, combined with the first stages of green hydrogen and floating nuclear feasibility studies, completes an energy portfolio of extraordinary breadth.The Simandou Effect: A USD 200 Billion TransformationFirst shipments from the Simandou iron ore project — the world's largest untapped high-grade deposit — commenced in November 2025. The Simandou 2040 national development programme envisages USD 200 billion in mobilised investment over 15 years, driving a surge in industrial energy demand, catalysing grid modernisation and placing environmental and social standards at the centre of every major project. Alumina refineries planned for 2027–28 will create sustained demand for reliable, large-scale power — while the Guinea–Mali electricity interconnection, backed by USD 372 million in multilateral co-financing, will extend Guinea's reach as a regional clean energy hub.An Ecologically Critical Nation — and a New Climate Finance FrontierGuinea sits at the heart of the Upper Guinean Forest, a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot that harbours approximately 7% of all documented West African species within just 0.25% of the world's land area. Its ecosystems include the UNESCO Biosphere Reserves of the Ziama Massif and Mount Nimba, and the Niger National Park. The government has placed environmental governance at the centre of national policy through its revised Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement, the National Climate Change Strategy, and the Simandou 2040 Environmental Pillar. Active programmes include the USD 200 million Guinea Water & Sanitation project (World Bank/EIB), a national REDD+ framework in preparation, and a Conakry waste-to-energy methane recovery plant — opening a substantial pipeline for REDD+ results-based payments, voluntary carbon markets, blended finance and green bonds.Why SEEG Matters NowSEEG 2026 is the premier platform for strategic dialogue and deal-making on Guinea's sustainable energy and environmental future. It brings together heads of government, energy and environment ministers, regulators, development finance institutions — including the African Development Bank, World Bank, EIB, IFC and EBID — alongside independent power producers, oil and gas operators, technology firms, conservation organisations and institutional investors. Over two days in Conakry, participants will address the Simandou 2040 roadmap, Guinea's revised NDC, hydropower and solar investment, the frontier hydrocarbon licensing round, forest carbon and REDD+, water and sanitation finance, and the critical energy–environment nexus that links forest protection to long-term hydropower security.For a country projecting 10% GDP growth in 2026, backed by the largest mining investment on the continent and a government actively seeking partners for its clean energy transition, SEEG offers a rare single venue where policy direction, project pipeline and capital converge. The conference is structured around ministerial plenaries, investment roundtables, an environment forum and formal deal-signing ceremonies — providing the architecture through which long-term partnerships, financing agreements and memoranda of understanding are forged."Guinea stands at a historic inflection point. With one of Africa's richest concentrations of hydropower, a rapidly expanding solar portfolio, a new hydrocarbon frontier, and a decisive commitment to environmental stewardship, the conditions for transformative investment have never been stronger. SEEG 2026 is where that future will be shaped."MEDIA & INFORMATION www.see-guinee.com | guinee@ametrade.org+44 207 700 4949 (International) • +224 622 407 292 (Guinea)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.