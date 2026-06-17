FRP Moto Expands GMB100 Frame Colors With a Raw, Paint-Your-Own Build Option

A custom GMB100 build on FRP Moto's high-strength steel frame, engineered for 99cc–225cc engines with Predator 212 direct-fit. The GMB100 build frame now comes in six colors, including purple — so builders can personalize a Predator 212 build from the frame up. A raw, unpainted GMB100 frame builders can powder-coat or paint themselves for a truly one-of-one machine.

Now in six colors plus a raw, paint-it-yourself version, the GMB100 build frame lets builders customize a Predator 212 mini bike from the frame up.

A real build should start with the frame, not end with a sticker.” — Wei, CEO of FRP Moto

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FRP Moto has added new colors to its GMB100 mini bike build frame, giving custom builders more ways to personalize a project from the foundation up. The frame is now offered in six colors plus a raw, unpainted version riders can finish themselves.The GMB100 frame has been a go-to base for custom mini bike builds, including the popular Predator 212 engine swap. With the expanded options, builders no longer have to start with whatever frame a bike came with — they can choose the look from the very first part of the build.Builders can now pick a mini bike frame in black, red, purple, green, white, or gray, or start with a raw, bare-steel version to powder-coat or paint for a truly one-of-one machine.The frame itself is built for real work. It is high-strength steel, engineered for 99cc to 212cc engines with Predator 212 direct-fit. It bolts on with no welding required and fits most clone engine kits, with dual foot peg mounts and a heavy-duty kickstand bracket — a frame made for serious builds, not a sealed toy."A real build should start with the frame, not end with a sticker," said Wei, CEO of FRP Moto. "Our builders kept telling us they wanted to make the GMB100 their own from the ground up. So we gave them more colors and a raw frame they can finish however they want. Whether you're dropping in a Predator 212 or building something nobody has seen before, you're starting from a foundation that was made for it."FRP Moto backs the build the same way it backs its bikes: real OEM parts, after-sales support, and 865-plus verified owner reviews behind the platform. It is part of why the GMB100 has become a common starting point in the mini bike build community.A note on responsible building: a modified gas mini bike — especially one running a Predator 212 swap — is for private property and off-road use only, not public roads. Added power means protective gear matters more, not less, and FRP Moto recommends a properly fitted helmet and sound riding judgment on every build.The new color and raw GMB100 frames are available now from FRP Moto.About FRP MotoFRP Moto builds the first real gas bike. A real machine, not a toy. Easy for a kid to learn on. Fast enough to be a blast. Tough enough to mod and make it yours. Built to last. Built to grow. From the MB40 to the GMB100 to the FX-series, every FRP Moto holds up season after season and grows with the rider. First ride. Real riding. A build of your own. Grow With The Rider. frpmoto.com.

The FRP GMB100 Upgraded Mini Bike Frame is where classic bones meet your custom soul.

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