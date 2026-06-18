Why Leading Crypto Projects Are Choosing AP Collective Over Traditional Crypto Marketing Agencies

AP Collective is trusted by leading Web3 brands, including Pudgy Penguins, Abstract, NEAR, Avalanche, Raydium, Ronin, Polygon, Tezos, MEXC, OKX Wallet, The Sandbox, and more.

After 600+ campaigns, $400M+ in client revenue and $800M+ raised, AP Collective shares lessons from building category-leading Web3 projects.

HK, HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The projects that define Web3 are those that convert attention into lasting adoption through unified product, distribution and ecosystem growth. AP Collective has emerged as a go-to choice for founders seeking this model, with work spanning Pudgy Penguins, Raydium, Abstract, Polygon, NEAR Protocol, MEXC, and many more.

By The Numbers

• 600+ campaigns executed

• $400M+ client revenue generated

• $800M+ capital raised

• $30B+ portfolio FDV

• 100M+ users reached

• 5,000+ creators activated

• 2.5B+ impressions generated

Trusted by Category Leaders

Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins, one of the most recognizable consumer brands in crypto. During the $PENGU token launch, Pudgy Penguins chose AP Collective as their marketing agency to support go-to-market execution, creator coordination, community amplification and global distribution. The campaign coordinated more than 700 creators and KOLs, generated over 50 million impressions, and helped propel Pudgy Penguins to the #1 position in crypto mindshare during launch as per Kaito Mindshare Arena. The token launch generated more than $2.54 billion in day-one trading volume, launched at a fully diluted valuation exceeding $4.4 billion, and was listed across more than 130 exchanges worldwide.

Raydium

Raydium, the leading DeFi protocol on Solana, had strong fundamentals but needed a narrative and distribution strategy to match its scale. AP Collective supported Raydium through brand repositioning, creator-led distribution, founder-driven content initiatives and strategic growth campaigns. During the engagement period, Raydium surpassed 50% of Solana DEX market share, supported more than $7 billion in LaunchLab volume, generated over 70 million impressions, and reached more than 3.5 million users through creator-led distribution efforts.

Abstract

AP Collective joined Abstract during its pre-testnet phase and helped develop the ecosystem's growth engine from the ground up. Through coordinated creator programmes, community onboarding systems, regional expansion initiatives and strategic distribution campaigns, Abstract rose to the #1 position in crypto mindshare around its mainnet launch as per Kaito Mindshare Arena. The ecosystem generated more than 80 million impressions, surpassed 158 million on-chain transactions, and grew to more than 3.7 million wallets.

What AP Collective Clients Have To Say

"AP Collective provided great support in expanding the reach, narrative, and visibility of Pudgy Penguins. Their expertise increased our mindshare on Twitter and added real momentum to our community initiatives. They are a fantastic team, highly skilled in Web3 marketing, and amazing to work with," said Luca Netz, Founder & CEO, Pudgy Penguins.

"AP Collective seamlessly supported our marketing and growth strategy. The team was responsive, execution was always consistent, and they contributed directly to our positioning as one of the breakout consumer apps of the year. If you're in search of a reliable marketing partner, look no further than AP Collective," said Caleb Rebelo, Chief Marketing Officer, Sport.fun.

"One of the best recommendations you can make is repeat business. We have now worked with AP Collective on three launches and found the team incredibly efficient and helpful across all avenues. When things needed attention, they were handled with utmost care. We highly recommend AP Collective to anyone seeking a professional team to guide them in Web3," said David Magnier, Head of Growth, Youmio AI.

The Future of Web3 Growth

AP Collective believes the next generation of category-defining projects will treat growth as core infrastructure, not disconnected marketing activities.

"What matters most after delivering more than 600 campaigns is that founders trust us and keep coming back for their next launch. We built AP Collective to be the go-to agency covering every vertical in web3, from strategy to distribution, so builders can focus on building instead of managing a dozen vendors," said Abhishek Pawa, Founder & CEO of AP Collective.

About AP Collective

AP Collective is a leading full-stack crypto and web3 marketing agency behind some of Web3's fastest-growing companies. Unlike traditional agencies that focus on individual channels or campaigns, AP Collective owns growth outcomes end to end across every vertical of Web3, with global cross-functional teams operating 24/7. Its services span token launch (TGE) marketing, influencer and KOL campaigns, crypto public relations (PR), community growth, go-to-market strategy, and more.

AP Collective was also named Best Crypto Marketing Agency of 2026 by Best of Best Review.

For more information, visit

Website: www.apcollective.io

Client Case Studies: www.apcollective.io/case-studies

Services: https://www.apcollective.io/services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.