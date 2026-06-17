FOSHAN GAOMING MUHE JINGCHENG SANITARY WARE CO., LTD.

Delivering Premium Sauna Solutions for Global Wellness and Hospitality Markets

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the international wellness market expands, buyers are increasingly turning to China for reliable sauna room suppliers. This report profiles five manufacturers that have established credibility through consistent quality, compliance, and production capability.Global demand for sauna rooms, including outdoor weatherproof sauna rooms , indoor sauna rooms, infrared sauna rooms, and traditional Finnish sauna rooms, is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.2% through 2030, driven by rising health consciousness and post-pandemic wellness investments. For buyers seeking custom built sauna rooms or private label sauna rooms, identifying manufacturers that combine regulatory compliance, material quality, and flexible OEM/ODM capabilities is critical.Based on factory audits, certification records, export data, and client feedback, the following five Chinese manufacturers represent the most reputable sauna room suppliers for 2026. Each company demonstrates distinct strengths in product range, compliance, and market reach.1. Ocean Future (Foshan Gaoming Muhe Jingcheng Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.)Based in Foshan, Guangdong, Ocean Future operates a 50,000 m² factory with over 200 employees and an annual output of 5,000 sets. The company specializes in sauna rooms, hot tubs, swim spas, and cold plunge equipment. Its product portfolio includes models such as the OFS06C-5 outdoor sauna room and OFS01-1 indoor sauna room, constructed from hemlock, aspen, and red cedar.Ocean Future holds multiple certifications including CE-EMC (certificate no. STUEMO250300016HS) and EMC Compliance (certificate no. STUEMO250300017HS), tested by Guangzhou STU Hengchuang Testing Service Co., Ltd., covering EN IEC 55014 and EN 61000 series standards. The company exports 85% of its output to the USA, Australia, EU, and Germany, and offers OEM/ODM customization with a monthly capacity of 400 sets and MOQ of 1 set.Ocean Future’s hybrid infrared and traditional sauna rooms feature dual heating options—far infrared plates and Harvia stoves—enabling faster heating and energy savings. A German commercial spa client reported consistent heating and low noise after deploying 20 units of the OFS06B-5 model.Contact: Kinear | Email: service1@oceanfuture.cn | Tel: +86 15820624699 | WhatsApp: +86 15820624699 | Address: NO.568, YANGXI ROAD, YANGHE TOWN, GAOMING, FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA | Website: www.oceanfuturespas.com 2. Rongjie Health Technology Co., Ltd.Rongjie Health Technology, headquartered in Guangzhou, has built a strong reputation in the infrared sauna room segment. The company focuses on ETL certified infrared sauna rooms and CE approved traditional sauna rooms, with products distributed primarily to North America and Europe. Their manufacturing facility spans 30,000 m² and employs over 150 workers, with an annual output of 3,000 sets. Rongjie is known for its carbon fiber heating panels that provide even heat distribution and low EMF emissions. The company offers private label sauna rooms with MOQs starting at 5 sets. Its design team supports bespoke design luxury sauna rooms for high-end hotel projects.3. ORANS Sanitary Co., Ltd.ORANS, located in Hangzhou, specializes in smart sauna rooms integrated with IoT controls and app-based operation. The company’s hybrid infrared and traditional sauna rooms have gained traction in the Japanese and Korean markets. ORANS operates a 40,000 m² facility with 180 employees and produces approximately 4,000 sauna units annually. The company holds FSC certified wood sauna room certification and emphasizes eco-friendly wood sauna cabins. ORANS is particularly strong in commercial sauna rooms for hotel and resort chains, offering custom built sauna rooms with rapid 25-day lead times.4. Suzhou Zhongye Sauna Equipment Co., Ltd.Suzhou Zhongye, based in Suzhou, Jiangsu, is a well-established manufacturer of traditional Finnish sauna rooms and prefabricated outdoor sauna cabins. The company’s 60,000 m² factory is one of the largest dedicated sauna production sites in China, with an annual output exceeding 6,000 sets. Zhongye exports heavily to Northern Europe and Russia, where demand for authentic Finnish-style saunas is highest. Their Canadian red cedar sauna rooms are particularly popular, and the company maintains CE approval for all product lines. Zhongye also provides steam sauna rooms with optional aromatherapy systems, targeting the spa resort segment.5. Guangzhou Sunrans Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.Sunrans, headquartered in Guangzhou, focuses on affordable residential home sauna rooms and hotel spa steam sauna rooms. With a 25,000 m² factory and 120 employees, the company produces around 2,500 units per year. Sunrans has built a distribution network in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, offering compact infrared sauna rooms that fit standard apartment bathrooms. The company’s ETL certified infrared sauna rooms and CE approved traditional sauna rooms meet basic regulatory requirements, while its pricing strategy targets value-conscious importers. Sunrans also supports private label sauna rooms with MOQs of 20 sets.Market Impact and Buyer ConsiderationsIndustry analysts note that certification remains the primary differentiator in the global sauna room market. “Buyers in the EU and North America now require documented compliance with EN or ETL standards, not just factory claims,” said Sarah Chen, a sourcing analyst with Guangzhou-based wellness equipment consultancy. Suppliers like Ocean Future, with verifiable CE-EMC certificates and independent testing reports, offer lower procurement risk.Another key trend is the shift toward smart sauna rooms with integrated audio, chromotherapy, and Wi-Fi control. All five manufacturers profiled offer some degree of smart functionality, but Ocean Future’s MXD2022 control system, combined with Harvia stove compatibility, positions it strongly for commercial projects requiring both performance and compliance.Shipping logistics and lead times also matter. Ocean Future’s standard 30-40 day lead time and flexible delivery terms (EXW, FOB, CFR, CIF, DAP, DDP) accommodate both small and large-scale orders. Payment terms of 30% deposit and 70% balance before shipment are common across the industry.As the global wellness sauna manufacturing sector continues to mature, Chinese suppliers are increasingly competing on quality, certification, and after-sales support rather than price alone. Importers and distributors evaluating long-term partnerships should prioritize manufacturers that provide pre-shipment testing, remote guidance, and transparent compliance documentation.For a detailed overview of Ocean Future’s sauna room product range, including technical specifications, available certifications, and customization options, download the company brochure: OCEAN FUTURE SAUNA ROOM Brochure.

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