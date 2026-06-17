Leaders’ declaration on tackling migrant smuggling

CANADA, June 17 - “We, the Leaders of the G7, reaffirm our enduring efforts to prevent and counter the smuggling of migrants. Taking stock of the G7 Leaders’ statements adopted in Apulia in 2024 and Kananaskis in 2025, we renew our commitment to preventing, countering and dismantling organised criminal networks that profit from the smuggling of migrants, the trafficking in persons and other related crimes, as well as to disrupt the business models of organised criminal enterprises. Partner countries of the G7, Kenya and the Republic of Korea, also support this declaration.

Migrant smuggling and human trafficking constitute serious transnational crimes that erode the sovereign right of States to control their borders and expose smuggled and trafficked persons to life-threatening risks. We are committed to tackling organised illegal migration. We remain committed to fight against all forms of abuse and exploitation of migrants, ensuring protection of the most vulnerable, including refugees and forcibly displaced persons.

Accordingly, we task our relevant Ministers to continue taking robust action to further deliver on the G7 Action Plan to Prevent and Counter the Smuggling of Migrants.

We recognise ongoing work to adopt targeted sanctions and other restrictive measures against individuals and entities involved in migrant smuggling, including online, where consistent with our legal systems. In that regard, we recall our determination, expressed under the Canadian presidency, to intensify our cooperation with online platforms and relevant actors for them to detect, prevent and remove online content used to conduct smuggling operations.

We will also deepen cooperation with countries of origin and transit to dismantle smuggling and trafficking networks, and to prevent organized illegal migration by strengthening our efforts to build stability in order to enable all individuals to live and thrive in their own countries, safeguarding their safety, rights and dignity, including through improved economic conditions.

We note the obligations on States to accept return of their own nationals and to enhance processes to ensure timely, safe, lawful and dignified return of those with no legal right to stay in our territories. Respectful of national competences, we take note of new lawful approaches explored by some members with third countries to strengthen migration management.

This declaration reflects the outcome of the discussion between G7 members, benefiting from productive exchanges of views with partner countries.”