FL Technics Certified by IDAC to Start Aircraft Maintenance in Dominican Republic

FL Technics Dominican Republic has received the IDAC certificate Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO of FL Technics The new aviation MRO facility in Punta Cana

This certification opens the door to significant growth opportunities in the region.” — Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO of FL Technics Group

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FL Technics , a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, has received certification from the Instituto Dominicano De Aviación Civil (IDAC) for its new maintenance hub in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This certification clears the way for the company to launch services and deliver certified maintenance to local airlines and operators.“This certification opens the door to significant growth opportunities in the region. With the IDAC certificate in place, we are now positioned to support the development of aviation and provide reliable maintenance services from our new facility in Punta Cana,” says Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO of FL Technics Group.Five-phase approval processObtaining the IDAC certification was an important milestone for FL Technics, a newly approved maintenance organization (AMO) in the Dominican Republic. Without this recognition, the company would be unable to provide services to Dominican-registered aircraft or to meet the host country's regulatory standards.The certification involved a five-phase process. It started with a pre-application assessment to confirm eligibility and define the scope of maintenance services, followed by the submission and review of documentation to ensure compliance. Regulators then conducted on-site inspections of systems, equipment, and staff credentials before issuing the approval certificate.“Our ability to achieve certification at Punta Cana came down to the steady, detailed work our team carried out at every step,” says Mejico Angeles Lithgow, CEO of FL Technics Dominican Republic. “It was a disciplined effort, led by our quality and project managers, to meet all regulatory demands and show our actual readiness to operate to international standards.”A new aviation hub is emerging in the regionLocated in the Punta Cana Free Trade Zone, FL Technics' maintenance hangar covers 20,000 square meters, with 5 maintenance bays in its initial phase, with plans to expand to 20 bays in the coming years. The initial layout will enable the facility to perform heavy maintenance on the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families.With an investment of $70 million, the project is designed to create over 300 local jobs in the near term and an estimated 2,000 jobs overall, while introducing international standards for aircraft repair and flight safety. As demand for aircraft maintenance continues to climb across the Americas, this site positions Punta Cana as a new emerging center for aviation maintenance services.Now that the certificate has been secured, FL Technics is moving ahead with client onboarding and plans to expand its maintenance capabilities to serve more carriers across North, Central, and South America. “As we continue expanding our capabilities and investing in specialized training, we are building a strong foundation for long-term development and broader global partnerships,” adds Lapinskas.About FL TechnicsFL Technics is a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. The company specializes in base and line maintenance, spare parts and component support, engine, APU, and landing gear management, full aircraft engineering, technical training, and aerospace logistics solutions. Certified under EASA Part-145, Part-CAMO, Part-147, Part-21, and FAA-145, FL Technics runs operations, facilities, and line stations globally, including Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, and the Middle East.FL Technics Group is part of Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, operating a fleet of 187 aircraft across six continents. The group also provides a range of aviation services, including MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, and other related services. Supported by 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group is the parent company to over 250 subsidiaries.

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