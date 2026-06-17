Having an LLC Does Not Protect Your Brand Name. A Trademark Attorney Explains What Actually Does

Most entrepreneurs assume their business registration covers their brand. It does not, and the mistake can be costly.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, thousands of entrepreneurs launch businesses, register an LLC, grab a domain name, and claim their social media handles. Then they assume their brand is protected. According to trademark attorney Joey Vitale of Indie Law , that assumption is one of the most common and costly mistakes a business owner can make."I talk to business owners every week who are shocked to learn that their LLC does nothing to protect their brand name," said Vitale. "State business registration and federal trademark protection are completely separate systems. One gets you a tax ID. The other gives you legal ownership of your brand."What an LLC Actually DoesRegistering an LLC establishes your business as a legal entity with your state. It protects your personal assets from business liability and allows you to operate under a business name within that state's registration system. It does not give you exclusive rights to use that name across the country. It does not prevent another business from trademarking that same name.What a Federal Trademark Actually DoesA federal trademark registration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office gives you nationwide exclusive rights to use your brand name, logo, or slogan in connection with your specific goods or services. It creates a legal presumption that you own the mark. It allows you to use the registered trademark symbol. And it gives you the legal standing to stop others from using a confusingly similar name."Without a federal trademark, you could spend years building a brand and then receive a cease and desist letter from someone who registered your name before you did," Vitale explained. "At that point, your options are limited and expensive."The Risk of WaitingOver 500,000 trademark applications are filed with the USPTO every year. That number grows annually. Every day a business operates without trademark protection is another day someone else could file for that same name and win. Indie Law works with entrepreneurs, creatives, and growing businesses across the country through Indie Law, a firm that focuses exclusively on trademark law. His team has filed over 2,000 trademarks with a 99.7% success rate."Trademark protection is more accessible than most people think," said Vitale. "The process takes time, but getting started is straightforward. The peace of mind is worth every penny."What Business Owners Should Do NextThe first step is a comprehensive trademark search to find out whether your brand name is available to register. From there, an experienced trademark attorney can walk you through the filing process and handle everything on your behalf.Business owners who want to find out whether their brand is legally protected can schedule a consultation with the Indie Law team at https://www.indielaw.com/call-ty/ About Indie LawIndie Law is a trademark law firm serving entrepreneurs, creatives, and growing businesses across the United States. Founded by trademark attorney Joey Vitale, Indie Law focuses exclusively on trademark law, helping clients protect their brands through federal trademark registration, comprehensive searches, and ongoing brand monitoring. With over 2,000 trademarks filed and a 99.7% success rate, Indie Law is the trademark firm other law firms trust. Learn more at indielaw.com.Media Contact: Katie Soy | CMO, Indie Law | katie@indielaw.com | www.indielaw.com Original Source: https://www.indielaw.com/blog/having-an-llc-does-not-protect-your-brand-name-a-trademark-attorney-explains-what-actually-does/

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