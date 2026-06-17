Kaleido by Dongliang Lu and Bin Guo Wins Gold in A' Pet and Animal Product Awards

Kaleido

Modular Human-Pet Shared Living System Recognized for Its Adaptable Design and Sustainable Construction

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Kaleido, a modular pet furniture system created by Dongliang Lu and Bin Guo , as a Gold winner in the Pet Care , Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. The A' Pet and Animal Product Awards represent a highly respected recognition within the pet care and design industries, evaluating entries through a rigorous and impartial review process. This honor positions Kaleido among a selection of works acknowledged for their thoughtful integration of innovation, functionality, and sustainability. The recognition affirms the careful research and iterative development that shaped this shared living system for humans and pets.The Gold A' Design Award granted to Kaleido carries meaningful relevance for the broader pet care industry and for households navigating contemporary urban living. As pets increasingly occupy emotional and spatial roles within the home, demand grows for solutions that integrate animal activities into everyday domestic environments. Kaleido responds to this shift by transforming furniture into an interconnected spatial system that supports interaction and coexistence. Its tool-free assembly and flat-pack design enhance flexibility and encourage sustainable living practices. For pet owners, the system offers practical benefits in adaptability, spatial efficiency, and shared engagement.Kaleido comprises four adaptable modules that can be freely configured on walls or floors to create interactive pathways, resting areas, and feeding zones. Circular openings support natural pet movement while maintaining visual and spatial connections between animals and their owners. The product is manufactured using a CNC automated production line that enables batch-size-one customization, with integrated CAD and CAM workflows ensuring precise machining of each component. The structure is made from BS 1088 certified marine grade birch plywood with Baltic birch veneers bonded using WBP phenolic resin for void-free and moisture-resistant construction. Invisible Lamello connectors with the Clamex system and CNC machined T-slot grooves allow detachable assembly without visible hardware while ensuring accurate alignment.This recognition may inform future directions for Dongliang Lu and Bin Guo, encouraging continued exploration of shared living solutions and adaptable spatial systems. The Gold A' Design Award serves as motivation for the team to refine their user-centered methodology, which combines behavioral observation with iterative spatial prototyping. The honor may also inspire further attention to sustainable material practices and flexible domestic environments across the pet care field. Such acknowledgment supports ongoing innovation and reinforces a commitment to design-driven problem solving.Project MembersKaleido was designed by Dongliang Lu and Bin Guo, who together developed the modular concept, conducted behavioral observation and spatial prototyping, and refined the structural and material systems that define the finished work.Interested parties may learn more about Kaleido, view its features, and explore information about its designers at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website.About Dongliang Lu and Bin GuoDongliang Lu and Bin Guo are designers based in China whose collaborative work explores adaptable furniture and shared living solutions for humans and pets. Their practice combines behavioral research, iterative prototyping, and sustainable construction methods. Through projects such as Kaleido, they investigate how domestic environments can support interaction and coexistence between owners and their animals. Their approach reflects a commitment to functional, user-centered, and environmentally considerate design.About Dongliang LuDongliang Lu is a multidisciplinary designer specializing in integrated design strategy within the home furnishing industry. Educated in Russia at Saint Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design and the Repin Academy of Fine Arts, he combines an artistic foundation with commercial design management. Since 2014, he has led brand, product, and spatial design innovation projects, establishing cohesive design systems that connect user experience with business performance. His work focuses on design-driven transformation, enhancing brand value and promoting sustainable competitiveness through holistic design integration.About the Gold A' Design Award RecognitionThe Gold A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate notable innovation and a meaningful impact on their intended audience. Recognized as a significant achievement by the A' Design Awards, these designs reflect a considered approach and the technical skill of their creators. Within the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category, evaluations consider criteria including innovation in pet care design, functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, material quality and sustainability, safety measures for pets, ease of cleaning and maintenance, pet comfort, versatility of use, and space efficiency. Selected works serve as benchmarks that encourage further innovation across the field. The recognition highlights designs that advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology while delivering practical value.About A' Design AwardThe A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award is one of the most prestigious competitions for pet care, toys, supplies, and products design, offering pet product designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and manufacturers a platform to showcase their creativity and receive international recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, pet care industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://europeandesigncompetition.com

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