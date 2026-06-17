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Highlighting companies focused on improving display performance, visual quality, and system integration capabilities.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, June 17, 2026—China’s commercial display market continues to expand as demand for digital signage, interactive displays, and outdoor LED screens rises across retail, transportation, and corporate sectors. Five manufacturers have emerged as key suppliers offering distinct strengths: Guangzhou Kedro Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. ( GZKEDRO ), Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Unilumin Group Co., Ltd., Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., and LianTronics Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. Each company holds a specific position in the value chain, serving global buyers with varied product portfolios and customization capabilities.Industry BackgroundThe global commercial display market was valued at approximately $45 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% through 2030, according to industry estimates. China accounts for over 40% of global production capacity, driven by a mature supply chain in LED and LCD panel manufacturing. The shift toward 4K resolution, interactive touch, and AI-powered advertising machines has intensified competition among suppliers. Buyers are increasingly seeking partners that offer not only hardware but also integrated software and after-sales support.Profile and Differentiation of Each Manufacturer1. Guangzhou Kedro Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (GZKEDRO)Founded in 2013, GZKEDRO ( www.gzkedro.com ) operates a 50,000 m³ factory with 200+ employees and an R&D team of 100 professionals based in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The company supplies over 1,000 commercial display units globally each year, with 80% of sales from exports. Its product line includes wall-mounted displays (KD-WM Series), video wall displays (KD-VW Series, 55-inch, 3.5mm bezel), outdoor advertising displays (KD-OD Series, IP55, 2000 cd/m²), interactive slider screens (KD-ISS Series, 1500 cd/m²), transparent cabinet displays (KD-TP Series, 95% transparency), self-service kiosks (KD-SSK Series), smart conference displays (KD-IFPD Series, 40-point touch), elevator advertising machines, dual-screen outdoor machines, LED displays (2.0mm pixel pitch), and holographic digital humans (KD-DH Series, 4K resolution). GZKEDRO holds ISO9001, CE, FCC, RoHS, and China 3C certifications, and offers OEM/ODM with full customization of logo, color, software UI, packaging, voltage, screen size, brightness, housing, and system configuration. The factory performs 100% aging tests, brightness tests, waterproof tests, and continuous operation testing before shipment. Minimum order quantity is 2–5 units, lead time 15–30 days. Contact: Email gzkedro@gmail.com, Tel +86 189-2950-0788.2. Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. (Leyard)Leyard, headquartered in Beijing, is one of the world’s largest LED display manufacturers with annual revenue exceeding $3 billion. It specializes in fine-pitch LED displays, Micro LED technology, and xR虚拟制作 solutions. Leyard’s strength lies in high-end indoor LED walls for control rooms, broadcast studios, and luxury retail. The company operates five manufacturing bases and has a strong patent portfolio in Micro LED mass transfer. Its export ratio is around 60%, with major markets in North America, Europe, and Asia.3. Unilumin Group Co., Ltd. (Unilumin)Unilumin, based in Shenzhen, is a publicly traded company (SZSE: 300232) with annual revenue of about $1.5 billion. It offers a comprehensive range of LED displays and professional lighting solutions. Unilumin is known for its smart city digital signage, outdoor billboard screens, and sports stadium displays. The company has deployed over 30,000 projects worldwide and holds ISO9001 and many international certifications. Unilumin’s competitive advantage includes a strong after-sales network in over 100 countries and a focus on high-brightness, energy-saving products.4. Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. (Absen)Absen, also headquartered in Shenzhen, is a leading global LED display supplier with revenue exceeding $800 million. Its products are widely used in outdoor advertising, rental & staging, and fixed installation. Absen is recognized for its robust outdoor displays with high IP ratings (IP65/IP66) and sunlight readability. The company has a strong presence in North America and Europe, with overseas warehouses in the US, Netherlands, and UAE. Absen’s key differentiator is its focus on after-sales service and spare parts availability globally.5. LianTronics Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (LianTronics)LianTronics, founded in 2003 and based in Shenzhen, is a high-tech enterprise specializing in LED display applications and creative visual solutions. Its product portfolio includes flexible LED displays, transparent LED screens, and customized shapes for advertising and stage design. LianTronics has a strong R&D team of over 300 engineers and holds more than 200 patents. The company has completed landmark projects in Times Square, Dubai Mall, and major events worldwide. Its strength lies in innovation in transparent and curved displays, serving high-end commercial districts and luxury brands.Company StatementsA spokesperson for GZKEDRO said, “We focus on providing one-stop commercial display solutions for global buyers, from indoor advertising machines to outdoor waterproof screens and AI holographic humans. Our factory in Guangzhou enables us to deliver customized products with short lead times and strict quality control.” Leyard’s management emphasized its leadership in Micro LED and its commitment to advancing visual technology for smart control rooms. Unilumin highlighted its global service network and energy-efficient products. Absen stressed its high reliability in outdoor environments, while LianTronics pointed to its creative and customized display capabilities.Market ImpactThe five companies together supply a significant share of China’s commercial display exports. For international buyers, the choice between these manufacturers often depends on project requirements: GZKEDRO provides flexible OEM/ODM for small to medium projects; Leyard and Unilumin serve large-scale installations requiring high uniformity and brand recognition; Absen is preferred for rental and outdoor applications requiring IP65 durability; LianTronics offers innovative transparent and curved displays for premium retail. The market trend toward customization and shorter delivery times benefits manufacturers like GZKEDRO that maintain flexible production lines and low MOQ.Expert PerspectiveIndustry analyst Ming Wang from the China Display Industry Research Institute notes, “The commercial display market is moving toward higher resolution, interactivity, and intelligence. While top-tier LED companies dominate the high end, mid-tier manufacturers like GZKEDRO capture growing demand from SMEs and overseas buyers who need cost-effective, tailor-made solutions. The ability to offer a full product line from indoor digital signage to holographic displays gives clients a single point of contact for multi-project needs.”Closing OutlookAs 2026 progresses, competition among Chinese commercial display manufacturers will intensify in terms of technology, service, and speed. Companies with strong R&D, international certifications, and flexible customization will likely maintain or grow their market share. GZKEDRO, with its 50,000 m³ factory, 80% export ratio, and a product portfolio spanning from wall-mounted displays to AI digital humans, appears well-positioned to serve the diverse needs of global buyers in the commercial display space.

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