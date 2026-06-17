Pescare 55 by Ignacio Mariani Wins Gold in A' Yacht and Marine Industry Awards

Pescare 55

Ignacio Mariani Earns Gold A' Design Award for Pescare 55, a Sport Fishing Yacht Uniting Luxury and Performance

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Pescare 55, a sport fishing yacht created by industrial designer Ignacio Mariani , as a Gold winner in the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category. This recognition acknowledges a work that demonstrates considered innovation and meaningful contribution to its field. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of yacht and marine vessel design, evaluated through a rigorous blind peer review process. Selection by an international jury of design professionals, industry experts, and academics positions this recognition as a notable achievement within the broader design and yacht communities. For Ignacio Mariani and Estudio Mariani, the honor reflects a commitment to merging functionality, aesthetics, and advanced engineering.The recognition of Pescare 55 holds relevance for the yacht industry and for those who value the convergence of recreational fishing and refined comfort. As market demand grows for vessels that serve multiple purposes without compromising performance, Pescare 55 responds with a design that reconsiders established conventions. Its approach aligns with contemporary expectations for efficiency, versatility, and elevated user experience. By integrating sport fishing capability with luxury amenities, the design offers practical benefits to owners, operators, and the wider industry. The result advances standards for what a fishing yacht can offer.Pescare 55 distinguishes itself through clean, sporty lines that draw inspiration from the form of historic harpoons, evoking the principle of cutting cleanly through water. The deck integrates two fishing seats alongside a lounge area with a sofa, creating a space suited to both fishing and relaxation. A folding system allows the fishing seats to be stored below deck, freeing the sun deck for additional use. The design incorporates a built-in freezer, strategically placed rod holders, a dedicated fish storage space, and a bar. Its deep V, stepped planing hull, optimized through computational fluid dynamics simulations, minimizes hydrodynamic drag while a hardtop and large windows define the superstructure.This recognition may serve as a foundation for future projects at Estudio Mariani, encouraging continued exploration of innovative approaches to marine design. The honor reinforces the value of stepping away from automated trends to pursue distinctive solutions that meet market requirements. By demonstrating that luxury, comfort, and high sea performance can coexist, Pescare 55 offers a reference point for future fishing yacht development. The award provides motivation for the team to continue refining its craft and exploring new forms inspired by maritime activities.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website, where additional details and visuals are available.About Ignacio MarianiIgnacio Mariani holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Design and brings more than five years of experience developing innovative solutions across sectors including nautical, furniture, consumer products, and machinery. He specializes in integrating functionality, aesthetics, and technology to create efficient products tailored to the needs of each industry and client. Committed to continuous improvement, he applies design as a strategic tool to solve problems and generate real value. Based in Argentina, he is motivated by new challenges that enhance his creativity and technical skills in each project.About Estudio MarianiFounded by industrial designer Ignacio Mariani, Estudio Mariani was created to challenge conventional approaches to design through a holistic perspective. With a solid technical foundation rooted in naval engineering and yacht design, the firm stands out for its versatility. This capability allows it to address everything from the development of advanced vessels to the design of exclusive furniture and heavy machinery. Its mission is to bring innovative, bespoke projects to life, where a commitment to excellence and creativity serve as the driving force behind solutions that blend functionality with a distinctive visual identity.About the Gold A' Design Award RecognitionThe Gold A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and a significant impact on their intended audience. Recognized as a notable achievement by the A' Design Awards, these designs are characterized by a visionary approach and the skill of their creators. Within the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category, evaluation considers criteria including innovation in yacht design, sustainability and efficiency, integration of technology, comfort and luxury, safety measures, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, space optimization, material quality, structural integrity, and environmental impact. Winning designs serve as benchmarks for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers. The recognition reflects strong technical attributes, considered artistic skill, and meaningful creative qualities.About A' Design AwardThe A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including yacht designers, design agencies, companies, marine vessel manufacturers, and brands within the yacht and marine vessel design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an international jury panel of design professionals, yacht industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://yachtdesignaward.com

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