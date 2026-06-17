ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Commander of Foreign Terrorist Organization Who Held His Own Wife Hostage

This illegal alien has an international warrant for criminal association and extortion

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested a criminal illegal alien in North Carolina who was a known leader of several Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

On June 5, HSI Greensboro, HSI Charlotte, and law enforcement partners conducted a traffic stop in Mooresville, North Carolina, on Felipe Linares De Oliveira Dell Aquilla, also known as “Don,” a criminal illegal alien from Brazil. Aquilla has an international warrant in his home country for the charges of criminal association and extortion.

Aquilla previously served as the commander of Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and Comando Vermelho (CV), which are designated FTOs. Law enforcement intelligence indicated that he was holding his own wife against her will as he was preparing to flee to Mexico.

The suspect: Felipe Linares De Oliveira Dell Aquilla

Aquilla tried to flee the traffic stop in his vehicle, leading law enforcement on a pursuit that ended with him crashing into stopped traffic. He then tried to flee on foot, but was arrested by law enforcement shortly after. A search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of numerous cell phones, laptops, money, and a 9mm handgun. During an interview, Aquilla’s wife confirmed that she had been held against her will.

“This arrest demonstrates the unwavering commitment of HSI to protect our communities from dangerous international criminals," said Mark M. Zito, Special Agent in Charge of HSI in North and South Carolina. "By removing a known leader of violent foreign terrorist organizations—wanted for serious crimes including criminal association and extortion—we have prevented further harm to innocent people here and abroad. Our agents, working alongside dedicated state and local law enforcement partners, acted swiftly and decisively to ensure this individual will no longer threaten the safety of our neighborhoods. HSI will continue to pursue those who endanger our communities and bring them to justice.”

A search of Aquilla’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of numerous cell phones, laptops, money, and a 9mm handgun

Aquilla was transported to the county jail, where he now faces state felony charges of fleeing to elude arrest. HSI is also pursuing charges of alien in possession of a firearm and kidnapping, and ICE has lodged a detainer on Aquilla.

HSI Greensboro and HSI Charlotte were assisted in the operation by HSI New England and officers with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Mooresville Police Department.

Aquilla illegally entered the country at an unknown date and location.

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